Board & Bread Offers Charcuterie Styling Workshops

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Board & Bread, a charcuterie board catering company out of Frisco, TX, offers both in-person and online charcuterie styling workshops. During these workshops, participants will have the opportunity to learn how to create and style their own charcuterie boards for family gatherings, private events, and the holidays.

Board & Bread's charcuterie board workshops include details on how to pair the proper foods on each board, including meats, cheeses, crackers, vegetables, and fruit. The workshops also teach attendees how to create the best presentation for a charcuterie board, including how to arrange each item and how best to style the board for optimal appeal.

The charcuterie board workshops are available in person in Dallas and surrounding areas for groups of participants, as well as online through Zoom tutorial workshops. The Zoom workshop includes one to one-and-a-half hours of live lessons and demonstration from Board & Bread, a question and answer session, one PDF of Board & Bread's "How-To and Tips & Tricks" Guide, one shopping list for each guest to purchase their own food choices, and other items. The private in-person workshops include each of the online workshop components and is hosted by Katie Henry, founder and creator of Board & Bread. The workshop host is responsible for finding a location and attendees for the workshop, and pricing is variable based on the day of the week. Board & Bread can also create make-and-take kits for private events, where attendees can create their own charcuterie boards to take home at the end of the event. The make-and-take workshop attendees will receive a 10-inch palm leaf round cheese board with all food included, a kraft bakery box with a window to use for transporting the board home, a variety of cheeses, charcuterie, and accompaniments, step-by-step directions created by Katie, and more.

For those interested in attending or registering for a charcuterie board workshop, Board & Bread can be contacted through [email protected] . Each workshop is customized to fit the client's needs, and workshops can be scheduled for any time of the year.

About Board & Bread

Board & Bread is a charcuterie board catering company based in Frisco, TX. Founded by former elementary school teacher and counselor, Katie Henry, Board & Bread specializes in charcuterie boards for weddings, family events, and private parties. The company also offers personalized charcuterie styling workshops both in-person and online. Visit https://www.boardandbread.com to learn more.

