Board Affirms 2018 Action Plan for U.S. International Media

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- At the last meeting of the Broadcasting Board of Governors (BBG) on March 14, 2018, CEO and Director John F. Lansing briefed the Board on the Agency's action plan for calendar year 2018.

The Board has formally endorsed implementation of the action plan, which aligns with the Administration's National Security Strategy and President Trump's management priorities of effectiveness, efficiency, and accountability, and advances the BBG's 2018-2022 Strategic Plan.