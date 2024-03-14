Board and Staff Additions Bolster Vaulted Deep's Expertise and Leadership in Biomass Carbon Removal

Company adds industry and policy chops as it grows

HOUSTON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Senior White House Special Assistant for Climate Policy and former CEO of leading organic waste recycler join Vaulted Deep ("Vaulted") Board of Directors. Both David J. Hayes and Steve Cole serve as members of the stand-alone biomass carbon removal and storage (BiCRs) carbon removal (CDR) company as of January 2024 and August 2023, respectively.

Last fall, Vaulted spun-off from deep well injection pioneer Advantek Waste Management Services. The company launched in September 2023, with $8 million in Seed funding from Lowercarbon Capital and pre-sold 1,666 metric tons of carbon dioxide removal, to advanced market commitment Frontier. Vaulted, unlike many of its CDR peers, already operates built and permitted injection facilities.

"Vaulted Deep's commitment to delivering high quality CDR, locking up carbon permanently underground is well underway. We are scaling up operations, removing CO2 from the atmosphere in real time," said CEO Julia Reichelstein. "David and Steve's expertise and our added staff capacity critically accelerate our efforts to geologically sequester carbon at scale and deliver key environmental co-benefits, while helping solidify the future of carbon removal as an industry."

Vaulted intercepts sludgy organic wastes – like biosolids, agricultural & livestock waste, paper sludge – before they are discarded in landfills or waterways or otherwise left to on the land to decompose and volatize. Vaulted's process removes carbon, eliminates significant methane emissions, and generates co-benefits, including reduced local pollution and water-borne health hazards. (Vaulted measures and verifies its carbon removals; it does not include methane emissions reductions or other co-benefits in its credit accounting.)

"As more investment flows into carbon removal, companies that are able to deliver measurable, high-quality, CDR and scale quickly will be essential in paving the way for this growing sector," said Board Member David J. Hayes. "Advantek, Vaulted's parent company, developed its removal technology decades before there was a market for CDR and, now that the market has emerged, Vaulted is poised to scale quickly and sustainably, leading the way for carbon removal to be the 'net' part of net-zero."

David Hayes, now a Lecturer at Stanford Law School and the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability, led work on carbon sequestration initiatives, clean energy deployment issues, climate resilience, and greenhouse gas emission reduction in the Biden administration. Hayes previously served as the Executive Director of the State Energy & Environmental Impact Center at the NYU School of Law and as Deputy Secretary of the United States Department of the Interior during the Obama and Clinton administrations.

Steve Cole brings over three decades of experience and expertise in the industrial, environmental services, and logistics sectors to Vaulted's Board. He previously served as President and CEO of Synagro, a biosolids recycling company, Industrial Advisor for EQT Holdings, and as President & CEO for SVM, Inc. Hayes and Cole join co-founder and Executive Chairman Omar Abou-Sayed, Lowercarbon Capital Partner Ryan Orbuch, and co-founder and CEO Julia Reichelstein on Vaulted's Board.

As the company continues to expand, Vaulted Deep has also added Audrey Patterson as Head of Regulatory and Legal and Bryan Epps as Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) Strategy and Commercialization Lead. Audrey Patterson brings more than a decade of legal and regulatory experience to Vaulted and most recently served as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at Hazel Technologies, Inc. Prior to joining Vaulted, Bryan Epps was the Senior Manager of Operations at Cultivo, a climate financial technology company specialized in natural capital investment.

About Vaulted Deep

Vaulted Deep is a biomass carbon removal and storage (BiCRs) carbon removal company dedicated to the geologic sequestration of organic wastes. Vaulted Deep's mission is to utilize the proven and patented geologic slurry injection technology for permanent carbon dioxide removal (CDR) through the sequestration of organic wastes, thereby accelerating the earth's natural process and contributing significantly to the global fight against climate change. Vaulted Deep is backed by Advantek and Lowercarbon Capital, Earthshot Ventures, and others. To learn more, go to www.vaulteddeep.com.

