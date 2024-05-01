Board Certified Celebrity Dermatologist Dr. Ava Shamban Launches Althaea Skin

Redefining Beauty Through the Power of Clock Genes

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by groundbreaking research and a profound understanding of the skin's clock genes, renowned board-certified celebrity dermatologist Dr. Ava Shamban proudly presents Althaea Skin, a revolutionary brand that ushers in a new era of clinical-grade skin care launching on May 1, 2024. Althaea Skin redefines beauty and wellness by offering a diverse range of products meticulously designed to synchronize with the skin's circadian rhythm, providing precisely what it needs, precisely when it needs it.

Althaea Skin Collection

The Power of Clock Genes

Grounded in award-winning dermatologic and genetic research, Althaea Skin's core philosophy revolves around the extraordinary influence of clock genes embedded within the DNA of our skin cells. These genes act as the conductors of the skin's daily cycle, directing it through the intricate ballet of daytime tasks and nighttime duties. However, the relentless environmental stressors of modern life often disrupt this harmonious rhythm, leaving the skin fatigued and lackluster.

Althaea Skin restores this delicate balance, ensuring a healthy and balanced complexion that transcends traditional skincare boundaries. As the Greek word "ALTHAEA" implies, this brand is a true healer, offering an innovative approach to beauty and wellness that seamlessly integrates into your daily life.

A true scientific breakthrough, Althaea Skin is comprised of two proprietary complexes:

Solar Synq Technology® is a combination of unique ingredients that support the Clock Genes daytime function of defense against environmental aggressors optimally using antioxidants to protect skin.

Lunar Synq Technology® is a proprietary complex that restores the skin's ability to best perform the nighttime tasks of repair and renewal.

Discover Althaea Skin's Product Lineup:

C∙A∙R∙A Multi-Modal Treatment Tool ($350.00) : A groundbreaking innovation, CARA combines multiple energies to promote healthy collagen production and balance skin functioning to reveal a smoother, firmer, and more youthful appearance. CARA utilizes LED (Blue and Red) Light therapy, Radio Frequency energy, and Electro Muscular Stimulation to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, visibly improve the skin's clarity and restore the look of facial contours with precision.

About Althaea Skin:

Althaea Skin, founded by renowned board-certified celebrity dermatologist Dr. Ava Shamban, is a revolutionary brand that has redefined skincare through groundbreaking research on clock genes and circadian rhythms. Their innovative approach synchronizes with the skin's natural rhythm, ensuring optimal skincare results. Althaea Skin's commitment to effectiveness, accessibility, and environmental consciousness sets a new standard for beauty and wellness.

About Dr. Ava Shamban:

Althaea Skin has been founded by dermatologist Dr. Ava Shamban, who is a renowned board-certified Dermatologist, best-selling author, anti-aging expert, and prejuvenation proponent. Founder of Ava MD Dermatology and SKIN FIVE, she also runs the Ava T. Shamban Research Clinic, where she is the principal investigator on clinical trials for Allergan, Evolus, Merz, Galderma, Revance and others engaged in the pipeline of future treatments, products, technologies, and protocols.

