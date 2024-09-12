Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman Joins NULASTIN® Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NULASTIN®, the pioneering indie brand renowned for its groundbreaking science to enhance scalp, lash and brow growth through elastin replenishment, is thrilled to announce that Dr. Dendy Engelman, an award-winning board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon based in New York City, has joined its advisory board. With her extensive expertise in dermatology and passion for innovative science-backed skincare, Dr. Engelman's addition marks a significant milestone for the brand.

Dr. Engelman is a distinguished figure in the field of dermatology and serves as a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, American Society of Dermatologic Surgery and American College of Mohs Surgery. From regularly appearing as a correspondent for the Today Show to contributing expert commentary in thousands of articles across prominent beauty and health publications, her vast experience and authoritative voice in the media make her an ideal partner for NULASTIN.

"Dr. Engelman is a renowned dermatologist and respected authority in her field. Her expertise in hair and scalp care aligns perfectly with our brand. We are eager to collaborate, innovate and advance our shared goals of enhancing elastin rejuvenation," said Leah Garcia, Founder and CEO of NULASTIN.

"I am thrilled to join NULASTIN's advisory board and be part of the cutting-edge, transformative science that this brand is at the forefront of. The science of elastin for hair growth is so new that it is not yet being widely taught in medical schools, so this is an exciting opportunity to help educate about its incredible benefits. I have seen the results of NULASTIN's products firsthand and am excited to work with the brand as it continues innovating," said Dr. Engelman.

NULASTIN is the premier brand rooted in replenishment of elastin for hair and skin enhancement. Its proprietary Elastaplex® Technology fortifies the Elastin Root™ System, which helps anchor-and-bind hair follicles, thus reducing shedding—for thicker, fuller hair.

Founded in 2016 by award-winning media personality and professional athlete Leah Garcia, NULASTIN is dedicated to providing innovative hair and skincare solutions that promote health and beauty. With a focus on scientific research and high-quality ingredients, NULASTIN's products are designed to deliver real results and help individuals feel confident in their skin.

