Board Certified Dermatologist, Marilyn Zabielinski, M.D., FAAD Joins the Team at Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Zabielinski to our team of qualified professionals at Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery. Her dedication to exceptional patient care makes her an excellent addition to our team, and I look forward to working with her," says Andrew T. Jaffe, MD, FAAD, the founder of Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery.

Marilyn Zabielinski M.D. is highly trained and experienced in medical, surgical, pediatric, and cosmetic dermatology. She earned a Bachelor of Science from the Ivy League Cornell University in New York, and a Doctor of Medicine from University Miami Miller School of Medicine, where she was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. As part of her training, she completed an internship year at Jackson Memorial Hospital - Miami, and a dermatology residency at the University of Cincinnati - Cincinnati. Dr. Zabielinski has authored and published several peer-reviewed manuscripts in top dermatology journals and books.

"I look forward to using my knowledge and experience in the field to better serve the Southeast Florida community. I am passionate about my patients and happy to be a part of the team at Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery," says Dr. Zabielinski.

About Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery

Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is one of Florida's largest, fastest growing and most comprehensive skin centers. Founded in Naples, Florida in 2000 by Andrew T. Jaffe, MD, FAAD Riverchase has maintained its initial vision of providing the most comprehensive skin cancer, dermatology and cosmetic surgery services for over a decade. The caring and skilled providers at Riverchase use the latest techniques and equipment to diagnose and treat a wide range of skin disorders and cosmetic concerns. Riverchase has many convenient locations throughout Florida. For more information, visit www.RiverchaseDermatology.com.

