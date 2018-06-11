Board Certified Neurophysiology Specialist Shane P. Rabalais Honored for 20 Consecutive Years of Philanthropy to Children's Charity 'Angels' Place'

NEW ORLEANS, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shane Rabalais was recently congratulated for his 20 years of charitable contributions to Angels' Place children's charity (https://www.angelsplacenola.org/). Specifically honored by Executive Director of Angels' Place, Mark Firmin, Rabalais was both personally contacted by Angels' Place and commemorated in the charity's frequent newsletter.

Shane Rabalais has notably offered philanthropic support to many important charities, but has always been personally touched by the important work undertaken by Angels' Place. Mr. Rabalais decided two decades ago that it would become a priority in his life to give Angels' Place consistent, unwavering support. In addition to special mention in the Angels' Place newsletter, Mr. Rabalais also received a direct and heartfelt letter from Executive Director Mark Firmin, who wrote:

"I just wanted to send you a note to thank you greatly for your constant support to Angels' Place. You have donated monthly for 20 years. This help has allowed us to give continuing support services to children with life threatening disease and their families over these years. Many individuals have benefitted from your help.

I cannot tell you how much I appreciate your efforts. On behalf of my staff, our kids, and our families, I thank you for your support from the past and hopefully the future…."

Even before his daughters became a central focus in his life, Mr. Rabalais had always found children's charities to be of particular importance. Emmy Rabalais, age 11, and Kensington Rabalais, age 3, have become a prime motivator for him to continue the work.

"There aren't many things that most people remember to do once a month, for 240 consecutive months: but I never forgot to help Angels' Place. It was that important to me then, and it continues to be so now, probably because of Emmy and Kensington. They always inspired me to be the best father I could be and to provide for other children who needed help, whenever I could. It is my wish that, as they grow up, they will take on a more active role in this charitable work as well," Shane Rabalais said.

About Angels' Place Inc.

Angels' Place is a 501c3 non-profit children's charity that provides loving care and support to seriously and terminally ill children and their families in the Greater New Orleans area and throughout Louisiana, since created by founder and longtime original director: Anna Gifford. Angels' Place continues to donate time and resources to children, receiving most of their referrals from children's hospitals. Learn more at AngelsPlaceNola.com.

Contact:

Andrew Legrand

Andrew Legrand Law, LLC

(504) 300-9938

196667@email4pr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/board-certified-neurophysiology-specialist-shane-p-rabalais-honored-for-20-consecutive-years-of-philanthropy-to-childrens-charity-angels-place-300664295.html

SOURCE Shane P. Rabalais