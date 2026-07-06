Board-Certified Oral Surgeon Dr. Christopher Cason Joins Oral and Facial Surgery Associates in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oral and Facial Surgery Associates, LLC is pleased to announce that Dr. Christopher R. Cason, DMD, FACS, is joining the practice as an oral and maxillofacial surgeon. Dr. Cason brings extensive surgical training, a distinguished military career, and a deep commitment to clinical excellence to the greater Cincinnati community.

Dr. Christopher Cason

Originally born and raised in the United Kingdom, Dr. Cason completed his undergraduate education at the University of Vermont, earning a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry with a minor in Business Administration and Pharmacology. He went on to attend Boston University Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine, graduating Magna Cum Laude with his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree in 2017. While a student, Dr. Cason was awarded the highly competitive Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP) scholarship through the United States Army.

Dr. Cason completed his Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery residency at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, one of the nation's premier surgical training programs and the Department of Defense's only Level I Trauma Center. During his residency, he served as Chief Resident and achieved a score in the 96th percentile on the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery In-Service Training Examination (OMSITE), a rigorous nationwide assessment of surgical knowledge and clinical judgment. He became board certified by the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at the earliest eligible opportunity.

Following his residency, Dr. Cason served as Chief of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Officer in Charge of the Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Clinic at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, where he practiced broad-scope oral and maxillofacial surgery while leading a team of military and civilian staff. He also served as Assistant Professor of Surgery at the F. Hébert School of Medicine, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, mentoring more than 30 residents in their Advanced Education in General Dentistry programs. In 2025, Dr. Cason was inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS). The distinction is one of the medical profession's most respected recognitions of exemplary standards in surgical practice and leadership.

Dr. Cason's surgical expertise encompasses a broad scope of oral and maxillofacial procedures, including dental implants, full-arch implant restorations, complex wisdom tooth removal, advanced bone grafting, orthognathic surgery, TMJ surgery, facial trauma reconstruction, oral pathology, and facial cosmetic procedures. He also brings exceptional expertise in IV sedation and general anesthesia developed through rigorous hospital-based surgical training. Outside of the practice, Dr. Cason enjoys spending time with his wife, Kaila, and their two children.

Oral and Facial Surgery Associates, LLC has served the greater Cincinnati area for more than 35 years, providing comprehensive oral and facial surgical care. The practice's team of board-certified and board-eligible oral and maxillofacial surgeons includes Dr. Glenn S. Waters, DDS, Dr. Yavuz Yildirim, DDS, MD, and Dr. Marie-Chantale Farhat, MD, DMD. Oral and Facial Surgery Associates is committed to delivering exceptional outcomes for patients of all ages throughout Hamilton County, Butler County, Warren County, Clermont County, and Northern Kentucky.

The practice is equipped with advanced surgical technologies, including Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT), 3Shape Trios intraoral scanners, soft tissue lasers, and guided dental implant placement software. The addition of Dr. Cason further strengthens the practice's ability to provide broad-scope oral and maxillofacial surgical care to the Cincinnati community.

"I am thrilled to join Oral and Facial Surgery Associates and bring my surgical expertise and passion for patient care to the Cincinnati community," says Dr. Christopher Cason, DMD, FACS. "The practice's longstanding commitment to excellence and advanced surgical technology aligns perfectly with my approach to patient-centered care. I look forward to serving patients with the highest standard of surgical care."

Oral and Facial Surgery Associates, LLC provides a comprehensive range of oral and maxillofacial surgery services, including:

Dental Implants

Same Day Restorations

Bone Grafting

Wisdom Teeth Removal

Surgically Assisted Orthodontics

Frenectomies

Sedation Dentistry

L-PRF

Oral Pathology

Dentoalveolar Trauma Treatment

Pre-Prosthetic Surgeries

About Oral and Facial Surgery Associates, LLC

Oral and Facial Surgery Associates, LLC has provided comprehensive oral and facial surgical care to the greater Cincinnati community for more than 35 years. The practice's board-certified and board-eligible oral and maxillofacial surgeons are committed to delivering exceptional patient outcomes through advanced surgical technology and compassionate, patient-centered care. Prospective patients can learn more about Oral and Facial Surgery Associates, LLC by visiting https://www.omscincinnati.com or by calling 513-791-0550. The practice is located at 11655 Solzman Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249.

SOURCE Oral and Facial Surgery Associates, LLC