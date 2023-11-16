Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Alfred Sofer announces its new surgery center at 311 North Street

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bella Mae Plastic Surgery, PC and board certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Alfred Sofer proudly announces the grand opening of its cutting-edge, QUADA accredited facility in the heart of White Plains, NY. Boasting state-of-the-art technology and a team of highly skilled professionals, Bella Mae Plastic Surgery is set to redefine the cosmetic surgery experience in the region.

Situated in the vibrant community of White Plains, Bella Mae Plastic Surgery's new facility offers a serene and luxurious atmosphere, ensuring patients feel comfortable and confident throughout their journey to enhance their natural beauty. The facility is a QUADA accredited surgical suite, attracting patients, to a private, relaxed setting where safe and efficacious cosmetic procedures will be performed while providing top-notch care and unparalleled results.

At the helm of Bella Mae Plastic Surgery is well-known board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, Dr. Alfred Sofer, renowned for his expertise and dedication to patient satisfaction. With years of experience in the field operating in Miami and CT, Dr. Sofer brings an artistic approach to every procedure, ensuring personalized and goal driven results for each patient.

"We are thrilled to bring Bella Mae Plastic Surgery to White Plains, offering our community access to world-class cosmetic procedures in a state-of-the-art facility," said Dr. Sofer. Our team is passionate about helping patients achieve their aesthetic goals while prioritizing safety, comfort, and exceptional outcomes."

Bella Mae Plastic Surgery provides a wide range of cosmetic procedures, including but not limited to breast augmentation, breast lift, facelifts, liposuction, BBL, and tummy tucks, as well as non-surgical treatments. The clinic's approach to beauty focuses on enhancing individual features, empowering patients to look and feel their best.

For inquiries, consultations, or to learn more about Bella Mae Plastic Surgery and its services, please contact:

Bella Mae Plastic Surgery

203-336-9862

[email protected]

www.drsofer.com

