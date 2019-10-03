Board-Certified Urologist, Dr. Judson Brandeis, is Launching Groundbreaking Shock Wave and Peyronie's Study (SWAP) Focused on Non-Invasive Treatment for Peyronie's Disease

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Judson Brandeis, board-certified urologist and male sexual health specialist, is launching an interventional study on the effects of shock wave therapy in the treatment of Peyronie's disease. The Shock Wave and Peyronie's (SWAP) Study has just received IRB approval this week to begin enrolling participants to study this minimally invasive treatment option for improving Peyronie's disease.

The primary goal of the SWAP study is to evaluate the efficacy of a combination of shock wave therapy and penile traction in reducing the deformity of Peyronie's disease. GAINSWave® Shock Wave Therapy is a minimally invasive treatment using low intensity shock waves to alleviate the symptoms of Peyronie's disease. Secondary goals include assessing the effect of shock wave therapy on the sexual function for men with Peyronie's.

Previous studies have been limited by heterogeneity in treatment protocols and low sample sizes. Most previous studies agree that there is an overall positive effect in terms of erectile function and pain relief, calling for more research to investigate other aspects of disease burden such as plaque size, angle of curvature, and penile length.

AFFIRM Science, the producers of the nitric oxide boosting supplement, AFFIRM, and the premature ejaculation supplement, PreLONG, are committed to advancing sexual health through sponsoring clinical research. The SWAP Study is the second study funded by the organization, in addition to the Shock Wave Erectile Enhancement Trial (SWEET) Study. The SWAP study will recruit 30 participants at BrandeisMD, located in San Ramon, California. BrandeisMD specializes in sexual medicine for men including the treatment of ED, Peyronie's Disease, premature ejaculation, infertility, and penile cosmetics.

Dr. Brandeis is joined by Dr. Scott Lu, who has received master's level training in clinical research at UCSF and specializes in quality of life outcomes research. For more information on the study, the SWAP Study research team can be reached at Research@BrandeisMD.com.

GAINSWave is a breakthrough, noninvasive medical treatment that uses low-intensity shockwave therapy to enhance sexual performance and to treat Erectile Dysfunction (ED) symptoms. For more information on the study, Dr. Lu and Dr. Brandeis can be contacted directly at Research@BrandeisMD.com and Scott@BrandeisMD.com.

