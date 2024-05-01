Board Change at Crown Castle is Needed Urgently: Boots Capital Releases Investor Presentation

Details Crown Castle Board's Track Record of Poor Judgement, Resulting in Years of TSR and Stock Price Underperformance, Debt-Fueled Dividend, Mishandled CEO Succession, Loss of Talent, and Operational Missteps

Boots Capital's Nominees Fill the Tower Operating Expertise that is Sorely Missing From and Desperately Needed on CCI's Board

Boots Capital's Nominees are Committed to Working Collaboratively with the Board and Focused on Enhancing Operational Excellence and Unlocking Meaningful Value for all Shareholders

Urges Shareholders to Vote the GOLD Proxy Card "FOR" Boots Capital's Four Nominees and "WITHHOLD" on ALL Crown Castle Nominees

View the Presentation at RebootCrownCastle.com

HOUSTON, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boots Capital Management, LLC ("Boots Capital"), an investment vehicle led by Ted B. Miller, co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Crown Castle Inc., (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle" or the "Company"), today released a presentation highlighting why change to Crown Castle's Board of Directors (the "Board") is urgently needed, and detailing how Boots Capital's four nominees, Ted B. Miller, Charles C. Green, David P. Wheeler, and Tripp H. Rice, have the right leadership skills, operating plan, and corporate governance track record to restore value for shareholders and all stakeholders.

Boots Capital encourages all shareholders to view the presentation, which can be found at rebootcrowncastle.com.

Mr. Miller stated: "Crown Castle's Board has no one to blame other than themselves for allowing the Company to pursue a fiber acquisition strategy that has cost shareholders more than $22 billion, for failing to have a proper CEO succession strategy in place, and for presiding over significant relative Total Shareholder Return (TSR) underperformance over 1-, 3-, 5-, 7-, and 10-year periods. Yet, Crown Castle would rather waste substantial additional shareholder resources on a proxy contest and ask for even more time in support of the same directors who have failed so spectacularly for more than a decade.

"If elected, Boots Capital's nominees will give the Crown Castle Board the tools, skills, and a fresh, experienced view for the major turnaround that will benefit all shareholders. We believe that our expertise and plan – finalizing the fiber sale, refocusing the Company on tower efficiency and growth, resetting compensation plans, reviving customer relationships, rebuilding shareholder trust, and invigorating employees – will help reboot Crown Castle and drive significant, long-term value creation."

WE URGE YOU TO VOTE "FOR" ON THE GOLD PROXY CARD TODAY IN SUPPORT OF OUR FOUR HIGHLY-QUALIFIED NOMINEES



We are asking for your support to help us create long-term, sustainable value at Crown Castle. We urge you to protect the value of your investment and vote the GOLD proxy card today. With your vote, we will be one step closer to ensuring Crown Castle is on a better path to creating lasting shareholder value.

Please vote "FOR" Boots Capital's Nominees on the GOLD proxy card TODAY.

You can vote by Internet or by signing and dating the enclosed GOLD proxy card or GOLD voting instruction form and mailing it in the postage paid envelope provided. We urge you NOT to vote using any white proxy card or voting instruction form you receive from Crown Castle. Please discard the white proxy card.

If you have any questions about how to vote your shares, please contact our proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali, by telephone 1-800-662-5200 or 203-658-9400 or email at [email protected].

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS

Investors:

Morrow Sodali LLC

Paul Schulman/William Dooley/Jonathan Eyl

By Phone: 1-800-662-5200 or 203-658-9400

By Email: [email protected]

Media:

Jonathan Gasthalter/Nathaniel Garnick/Grace Cartwright

Gasthalter & Co.

By Phone: 212-257-4170

By Email: [email protected]

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information herein contains "forward-looking statements." Specific forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and include, without limitation, words such as "may," "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "targets," "forecasts," "seeks," "could," "should" or the negative of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. Similarly, statements that describe the Participants' (as defined below) objectives, plans or goals are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions. There can be no assurance that any idea or assumption herein is, or will be proven, correct. If one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions of Boots Capital (as defined below) or any of the other Participants in the proxy solicitation described herein prove to be incorrect, the actual results may vary materially from outcomes indicated by these statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Boots Capital or the other Participants that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated will ever be achieved. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by applicable law, neither Boots Capital nor any Participant will undertake and specifically declines any obligation to disclose the results of any revisions that may be made to any projected results or forward-looking statements herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such projected results or statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Certain statements and information included herein have been sourced from third parties. Boots Capital and the other Participants do not make any representations regarding the accuracy, completeness or timeliness of such third party statements or information. Except as may be expressly set forth herein, permission to cite such statements or information has neither been sought nor obtained from such third parties. Any such statements or information should not be viewed as an indication of support from such third parties for the views expressed herein.

CERTAIN INFORMATION CONCERNING THE PARTICIPANTS

The participants in the proxy solicitation are Boots Parallel 1, LP, Boots, LP, Boots Capital Management, LLC ("Boots Capital"), Boots GP, LLC, 4M Management Partners, LLC, 4M Investments, LLC, WRCB, L.P., Theodore B. Miller, Jr. and Tripp H. Rice (collectively, the "Boots Parties"); and Charles Campbell Green III and David P. Wheeler (together with Mr. Miller and Mr. Rice, the "Boots Nominees," and together with the Boots Parties, the "Participants").

Boots Capital and the other Participants have filed a definitive proxy statement and accompanying GOLD proxy card (the "Definitive Proxy Statement") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 22, 2024 to be used to solicit proxies for, among other matters, the election of its slate of director nominees at the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders of Crown Castle Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Crown Castle" or the "Corporation").

Information about the Participants and a description of their direct or indirect interests by security holdings or otherwise can be found in the Definitive Proxy Statement.

SOURCE Boots Capital Management, LLC