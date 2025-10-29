Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation's (NYSE: BALL) board of directors (the "Board") today declared a cash dividend of 20 cents per share, payable December 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2025.

Conference Call Details

Ball will announce its third quarter 2025 earnings on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. At 9 a.m. Mountain Time on that day (11 a.m. Eastern Time), Ball will hold its regular quarterly conference call on the company's results and performance.

Please use the following URL to join via webcast:

Ball Corporation Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

To participate in the live call Q&A session, North American callers should use the following number, 877-497-9071. International callers should use the following number, +1 201-689-8727.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a taped replay and transcript of the event will be available within 48 hours on Ball's website at www.ball.com/investors under "Financial Results."

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers. Ball Corporation employs 16,000 people worldwide and reported 2024 net sales of $11.80 billion, which excludes the divested aerospace business. For more information, visit www.ball.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

SOURCE Ball Corporation