Board Game Industry Unites for Hurricane Helene Relief: Meeples for the Mountains Brings Joy to Thousands in Need

With support from industry leaders, regional charities, and national conventions, Meeples for the Mountains is redefining holiday giving in the wake of disaster.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene—the third-deadliest hurricane in modern history—the board game industry has come together in an unprecedented show of solidarity to support families across Western North Carolina. Meeples for the Mountains, a grassroots initiative led by BinkInc and Well Played Board Game Café, is partnering with nine collection sites, five nationally recognized board game publishers, and four regional charities to bring the gift of joy and connection to those in need.

The campaign has already received tremendous backing from industry leaders, including Rio Grande Games, Underdog Games, Bink Ink, Steve Jackson Games, Amigo Games and Bezier Games. Together, these publishers have donated hundreds of board games, creating an opportunity for families to find comfort and reconnection during the holiday season.

"Meeples for the Mountains is more than a campaign—it's a movement to bring hope and healing to families who've lost so much," says Hannah Bink, Principal at BinkInc and campaign coordinator. "The outpouring of support from the board game industry, local businesses, and regional charities underscores the power of community in times of crisis."

A Collaborative Effort to Rebuild Lives

Hurricane Helene caused catastrophic damage across the southeastern United States, with over 200 fatalities, including 103 in North Carolina alone. Furthermore in North Carolina the storm left 2,300 structures uninhabitable and caused an estimated $53 billion in damages, devastating families and communities in its path.

Amid this devastation, Meeples for the Mountains is uniting partners to deliver board games—an innovative form of disaster relief. The campaign highlights the healing power of play, offering families a chance to rebuild bonds and find joy amidst hardship.

Community Support Across North Carolina

Well Played Board Game Café in Asheville serves as the central collection and distribution hub, with nine additional collection sites spanning the state:

Asheville : Curio, The Wyvern's Tale, Sparky's Toys & Gifts

: Curio, The Wyvern's Tale, Sparky's Toys & Gifts Boone : Dragon's Den

: Dragon's Den Fletcher : The Deck Box

: The Deck Box Gastonia : Victory Point Game Store

: Victory Point Game Store Sylva : Tolgard Games

: Tolgard Games Waynesville : Katmandu Games

: Katmandu Games Wilmington : Cape Fear Games

Local charities Beloved Asheville, Western Youth Network, United Way of Rutherford County, and Centro Unido Latino-Americano are ensuring these donations reach families in need.

"Meeples for the Mountains is about more than just gifts," says Adrienne Sigmon, Co-Director at Beloved Asheville. "These board games represent moments of joy, laughter, and healing for families who have endured so much."

National Support Amplifies Impact

Gen Con, the largest tabletop gaming convention in North America, has joined the initiative to amplify its message nationwide. Through its massive platform, Gen Con is spreading the word to thousands of board game enthusiasts and encouraging participation from across the country.

"We're honored to be part of this extraordinary effort," says Dani Kennedy, Marketing & Community Development Manager for Gen Con. "The tabletop community has always been about bringing people together, and Meeples for the Mountains exemplifies that spirit."

How to Contribute

The Meeples for the Mountains campaign runs through December 14, 2024. Here's how you can help:

Donate a Board Game: Drop off new, unwrapped board games at any of the 10 collection sites listed above. Shop the Wishlist: Contribute directly through the online wishlist at www.meeplesforthemountains.com/donate-a-board-game .

About Meeples for the Mountains

Meeples for the Mountains, spearheaded by BinkInc and Well Played Board Game Café, aims to provide relief and connection through the timeless power of play. By uniting the board game industry, local retailers, and regional charities, the campaign is spreading hope and joy to families recovering from Hurricane Helene.

Visit www.meeplesforthemountains.com for more information or to make a donation.

