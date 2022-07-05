Board Games Market Size to Grow by USD 2.56 billion | Rapid Improvements in Content and Gameplay to Drive Growth| Technavio

Jul 05, 2022, 20:35 ET
This report analyzes the board games market by product (tabletop, card and dice, and role-playing), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America)
NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Board games refer to games played on pre-marked board surfaces and involve the use or movement of counters, tokens, cards, and dice. The global board games market size is expected to grow by USD 2.56 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.30% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market report.
Board Games Market: Major Growth Drivers and Trends
Rapid improvements in content and gameplay are driving the growth of the market. Manufacturers are coming up with story-driven board games to offer immersive experiences. Licensing deals between board game developers and popular movie and TV franchises have also led to the development of story arcs and character updates in board games. Moreover, there have been frequent updates in illustrations and gameplay in classic board games such as Monopoly, Scrabble, Clue, and Life.
The increasing digitization of board games is a trend in the market. Board game publishers are incorporating mobile applications as part of the gaming experience. Popular board games such as The Settlers of Catan (Thames & Kosmos) and Mansion of Madness (Asmodee Holding) have mobile applications that help in various aspects of game setup and gameplay management.
Board Games Market: Key Vendor Offerings
- Asmodee Holding - The company and its subsidiaries, such as Fantasy Flight Games and Days of Wonder, offer a range of board games that include Arkham Horror, Civilization Board Game, and Cosmic Storm.
- Atlas Games - Key products offered by the company include The White Box and Godsforge.
- Clementoni Spa - Key products offered by the company include El Gran Reto and El Gran Reto - Deportes.
- CMON Ltd. - Key products offered by the company include Massive Darkness, Rising Sun, Zombicide: Green Horde, and The World of SMOG: Rise of Moloch.
- Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH & Co. KG - Key products offered by the company include Lost Cities The Board Game and The Dungeon.
Board Games Market: Vendor Landscape
The global board games market is fragmented, with the presence of several international and local vendors. Competition among vendors is moderate, as product offerings are highly differentiated in nature. Several suppliers provide materials and technology to vendors at competitive prices. Established international vendors enjoy a competitive advantage from product differentiation and strong investment capacities.
|
Board Games Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.30%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 2.56 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.14
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, France, Germany, UK, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Asmodee Holding, Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, CMON Ltd., Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH & Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., Mattel Inc., PD-Verlag GmbH & Co. KG, Ravensburger Group, and The Goliath Games LLC
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Leisure Products
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Service
2.2.7 Support activities
2.2.8 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Tabletop
- Card and dice
- Role-playing
Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
5.3 Tabletop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Tabletop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 18: Tabletop - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Card and dice - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: Card and dice - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 20: Card and dice - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Role-playing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 21: Role-playing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 22: Role-playing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
6.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Offline
- Online
Exhibit 24: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
Exhibit 25: Comparison by Distribution channel
6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 26: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 27: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 28: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 29: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7. Customer landscape
Exhibit 31: Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
The regions covered in the report are:
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
8.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison
8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 36: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 37: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 44: Key leading countries
8.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.1.1 Rapid improvements in content and gameplay
9.1.2 Growing support through crowdfunding platforms
9.1.3 Rising popularity of strategy-based games
9.2 Market challenges
9.2.1 Threat from alternate gaming platforms
9.2.2 Constraints in player participation and gaming format
9.2.3 Threat of counterfeit products
Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges
9.3 Market trends
9.3.1 Increasing digitization of board games
9.3.2 Rising adoption of AR in board games
9.3.3 Growing prominence of social media influencers
10. Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape
10.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 49: Industry risks
11. Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 50: Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Asmodee Holding
Exhibit 52: Asmodee Holding - Overview
Exhibit 53: Asmodee Holding - Product and service
Exhibit 54: Asmodee Holding - Key news
Exhibit 55: Asmodee Holding - Key offerings
11.4 Atlas Games
Exhibit 56: Atlas Games - Overview
Exhibit 57: Atlas Games - Product and service
Exhibit 58: Atlas Games - Key offerings
11.5 Clementoni Spa
Exhibit 59: Clementoni Spa - Overview
Exhibit 60: Clementoni Spa - Product and service
Exhibit 61: Clementoni Spa - Key offerings
11.6 CMON Ltd.
Exhibit 62: CMON Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 63: CMON Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 64: CMON Ltd. - Key news
Exhibit 65: CMON Ltd. - Key offerings
11.7 Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH & Co. KG
Exhibit 66: Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH & Co. KG - Overview
Exhibit 67: Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service
Exhibit 68: Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings
11.8 Hasbro Inc.
Exhibit 69: Hasbro Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 70: Hasbro Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 71: Hasbro Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 72: Hasbro Inc. - Segment focus
11.9 Mattel Inc.
Exhibit 73: Mattel Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 74: Mattel Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 75: Mattel Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 76: Mattel Inc. - Key offerings
