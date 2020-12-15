Board Games Market Size to Reach Revenues of around 30 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global board games market report.

The global board games market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 13% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The board games market is dominated by North America and would realize an incremental growth over USD 4 billion significant leap in revenue between 2020 and 2026. Buoyed by the growing demand in the residential segment, puzzle segment is expected to post an incremental growth around USD 5 billion in 2026, registering CAGR over 12% during the forecast period. a healthy growth CAGR around 14%, the tabletop games will contribute over $4 billion in incremental revenues during 2020-2026. Owing to the growing demand of education through games, educational theme games registers a growth in CAGR over 13% by 2026. The US held the largest revenue share with over USD 3 billion in 2020.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, themes, distribution, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 46 other vendors

Board Games Market – Segmentation

Puzzles have remained an exciting and most dominating source of board game products over the last few decades. They also have an educational value for children in several age groups, which is increasing their adoption. With major vendors constituting a small portion of the market share, independent domestic vendors across the globe account for the majority of market shares.

On account of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to the closure of retail marketplaces and the cancellation of several mega-events and gaming conventions has drastically affected the board games market. Educational games gained popularity among parents due to schools' closure, with the online sale increasing by 18% across the globe.

Board games are sold through online and retail distribution networks, including specialty stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, mass-market players, department stores, small chain stores, free-standing toy stores, catalog stores, and other non-tracked retail outlets.

Board Games Market by Product Type

Puzzles

Tabletop

Card & Dice

Collectible Card

Miniature

RPG

Board Games Market by Theme

Strategy & War

Educational

Fantasy

Sports

Others

Board Games Market by Distribution Channel

Online

Retail Channel

Specialty Stores

Mass Market Players

Other Retailers

Board Games Market – Dynamics

Since the market is driven by the entertainment value associated with the products, innovation in product portfolios is one of the crucial factors to sustain in the market. Consumer tendency to switch to different kinds of board games have significantly increased in the past five years. Although COVID-19 has increased the popularity of board games in the residential segment, the risk of replacement has also increased as millennials like to experiment with their conventional choices for better entrainment value. Thereby, focusing on innovative product development is vital to sustain in the market. The global board games market has witnessed the launch of a plethora of products in the past year. Owing to the growing customer base, it is vital to remain relevant in the market through product launches and offerings. Also, due to the presence of several small and independent vendors in the market, different kinds of board games are now available in the market. However, keeping customers entertained and connected determines the real success of board games today.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Adoption of Digital-first Approach

Capitalization on Board Game Conventions

Desire to Experience Analog Games

Rising Number of Board Game Cafes

Board Games Market – Geography

COVID-19 outbreak has slowed down market growth in the North American region. In the first two quarters of 2020, the board games market incurred an overall loss of close of 15%. For instance, Hasbro, one of the leaders in the region, incurred 30% losses in the second quarter of 2020 alone in the US. Board game cafes have been severely affected due to the lockdown. More than 500 cafes across North America shutdown due to the COVID-19 lockdown. This has adversely impacted the retail-based board games market. However, the demand for board games has increased during the lockdown. Thus, revenue distribution in 2020 has seen significant ups and downs.

Board Games Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Russia

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India



Indonesia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE

Major Vendors

Asmodée Éditions (Group)

Hasbro

Mattel

Ravensburger

Other Prominent Vendors

