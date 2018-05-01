Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity - Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institute in New York, May 8-10

NEW YORK, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- WomenCorporateDirectors Foundation (WCD) hosts its annual Global Institute and Visionary Awards Dinner, bringing together top women board chairs, board committee chairs, CEOs, and other directors from all over the world.

When: Family Business Governance Institute – May 8

Global Institute daytime sessions – May 9-10

Visionary Awards Dinner – evening of May 9

Where: New York City

Theme: "Deglobalization: How to Succeed in an Era of Radical Insecurity"

Why: As companies face shifting trade, marketplace, cultural, and geopolitical challenges during threats of deglobalization, boards are seeking guidance for the long-term health of their companies. The Institute addresses these areas of uncertainty in sessions including:

Shareholder Activists, NGOs, and Other Outside Interests

Agrimagination: Exploring Opportunities around the Interrelationship Between Food and Technology

Industrial Futures: Using Machines to Reach the Next Level of Productivity

The Future of Cities and What It Means for Business

Decision-Making in the Visionary Boardroom

The Digital Disruption of Industries: What Your Board Needs to Know

In a special pre-Institute day of programming, WCD is hosting its Family Business Governance Institute, designed for women CEOs, directors, and shareholders of family businesses with revenues in excess of $100 million.

The Visionary Awards will honor CN Railway, Dot Foods, NextEra Energy, Maggie Hanson-Muse, and Susan Stautberg, founder and chair emeritus of WCD.

About the WCD Foundation Global Institute

The WomenCorporateDirectors Foundation (WCD) 2018 Global Institute is an unprecedented opportunity for global board directors to share corporate governance and business strategies and to build partnerships with a purpose, in a private, invitation-only setting. The Institute is a high-powered idea forum exploring compelling issues on the minds of today's board directors and their companies. Sponsors of WCD include KPMG, Spencer Stuart, Pearl Meyer, Vinson & Elkins, Latham & Watkins, Marsh & McLennan, The Center for Audit Quality, and Marriott. Global Institute sponsors include JPMorgan Chase, Sullivan & Cromwell, St. John Knits, Equilar, and NextEra Energy.

