Board Governance Leader Boardspan Closes New Funding Round and Strategic Partnership with Teneo

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardspan , the leader in board governance software and services, today announced the successful completion of its second round of institutional investment along with a strategic investment and new business partnership.

The financing was led by Aligned Partners. Other major investors include Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, and Blake Grossman, a highly regarded executive and former CEO of Barclays Global Investors (BGI).

In connection with this investment, Teneo and Boardspan have entered into a go-to-market partnership for both companies to deliver their complementary expertise to each other's client base in a highly strategic manner.

"Board effectiveness is crucial to the strategic direction and success of our clients," said Diane McIntyre, CEO of Teneo People Advisory. "In partnership with Boardspan, Teneo is able to expand our current Board Advisory offering to include assessments, gap analyses and benchmarking solutions, offering a truly end-to-end, cloud-based advisory experience."

Jodi Jahic, Managing Partner at Aligned Partners, said: "Aligned Partners is excited about the impact Boardspan is having in this large, underserved market as it modernizes governance best practices for boards of all types. We are impressed by Boardspan's growth and client list and very pleased to continue to support the company as it continues to scale. The recognition by other investors who joined in this round is a reflection of Boardspan's momentum."

Boardspan CEO Abby Adlerman said, "We appreciate the continued support from Aligned Partners. Working with Jodi, Blake and other leaders of this caliber has made Boardspan even stronger as we bring new solutions to boardroom challenges. We're excited to count Teneo as a Boardspan advocate and to help support their clients. As a mission-driven business we take to heart our role in elevating board performance. The bar keeps going up and we're delighted to work with so many experienced, dedicated board members who undertake to thoughtfully govern and guide the entities they serve in this dynamic environment."

About Boardspan

Boardspan is the leading provider of digital governance solutions for boards across all sectors. Our cloud-based assessments, dashboards, benchmarking analytics and governance education programs complement our board search and advisory services to deliver a holistic approach to governance. Boards of all sizes and stages rely on Boardspan to deliver analytics, insights and outcomes that improve their effectiveness and performance. Clients include KKR, The Kellogg Foundation, Ingersoll Rand, Farfetch, Beyond Meat, Box, e.l.f. Beauty, Fortive, Satellite Healthcare and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

About Teneo

Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm. We partner with our clients globally to do great things for a better future. Drawing upon our global team and expansive network of senior advisors, we provide advisory services across our five business segments on a stand-alone or fully integrated basis to help our clients solve complex business challenges. Our clients include a significant number of the Fortune 100 and FTSE 100, as well as other corporations, financial institutions and organizations.

About Aligned Partners

Aligned Partners is an early-stage venture fund focused on highly capital-efficient companies in the enterprise, mobile, and SaaS sectors. Founded by experienced investors with deep venture and operating backgrounds, Aligned Partners helps its portfolio companies achieve tight product-market fit, clear value propositions, rapid growth, and strong company-investor alignment. Aligned Partners is based in Menlo Park, California.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Kaitlin Quistgaard, Senior Vice President, Client Solutions at Boardspan

TEL: 415.963.9832 x704

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE Boardspan Inc