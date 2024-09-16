Board Intelligence Acquires TeamEngine, Targeting Category Leadership in Europe

Combination aims to accelerate innovation in AI-powered governance software offerings and expand geographic reach to better serve clients across public and private sectors

LONDON and STOCKHOLM, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Board Intelligence, the London-based AI-powered board software and board advisory firm, and TeamEngine, the Stockholm-based board software provider, are joining forces to bring their clients the benefit of their combined products and geographic reach.

Established in 2010, Board Intelligence is trusted by over 40,000 leaders across 3,000 organizations to provide software and services that drive better board decision-making. Clients include global organizations such as Generali, Schroders, Nationwide, Zurich Insurance Group, Aston Martin and Sage, alongside major public sector organizations such as the National Health Service (NHS).

With over 20 years' experience of delivering advanced technology, TeamEngine serves over 30,000 board members globally across 1,000 organizations. Its clients include some of Scandinavia's largest businesses, including the Swedish retail chain Coop Sverige, and financial services firms Länsförsäkringar and SBAB Bank, as well as King Charles III's charity, The Prince's Trust.

Board's Intelligence's AI-powered Lucia product, with its ability to streamline board report creation and decision-making, combined with TeamEngine's robust engineering, is poised to accelerate the development of innovative features, enhancing the functionality and impact of Lucia, seeking to drive board effectiveness and governance standards on a global scale.

"We are excited to join forces with TeamEngine, a company we have long admired for its strong presence in the Nordic market and its commitment to engineering excellence," said Jennifer Sundberg and Pippa Begg, co-founders and co-CEOs of Board Intelligence. "This partnership will allow us to leverage their expertise to enhance our governance technology and services, supporting our mission of improving driving better board decisions."

Anders Gröndahl, CEO of TeamEngine said,"Board Intelligence has established itself as a leader in the board management space with an exceptional team and governance experience. By combining our teams, we can deliver even more value to our clients and strengthen our global position."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Board Intelligence

Board Intelligence, the UK's largest board technology and advisory firm, is trusted by over 40,000 leaders and 3,000 organizations from Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 corporates, to drive high-impact decision making. For more information, visit BoardIntelligence.com and follow on LinkedIn.

About Team Engine

TeamEngine Group AB is a software company specialized in providing products and services for board and management collaboration, insider management, due diligence and crisis management.

The company was founded over twenty years ago and has offices located across the globe, including South Africa, UK, Mauritius, Sweden and Germany. For more information, visit TeamEngine.com

SOURCE K1 Investment Management