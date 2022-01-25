Board Safely makes required COVID test certification a high-quality and convenient, virtual process

The process is simple and convenient. Tweet this

"The new requirements for certified negative test results are an important way to fight this pandemic, but Americans are struggling to have their rapid antigen tests certified so that their results qualify for travel, return to work/school or other large gatherings," said Board Safely founder, Dr. D. Michael Coleman II. "Our test certification service eliminates this hassle and allows people to conveniently and safely self-test under expert supervision without leaving the comfort and safety of their home."

The U.S. now requires all travelers arriving from foreign countries to provide a certified negative FDA-EUA antigen or PCR COVID test result taken no more than one day before their flights. Many foreign countries require Americans to provide a certified negative COVID test result as well. And many large gatherings in the U.S. – including schools, sports/entertainment venues, and conferences – require the same.

In response to the difficulty many Americans face when searching for a testing facility appointment, the Washington, D.C.-based company has retained more than 200 nurses to remotely supervise and certify the tests. Board Safely nurses have already certified more than 250,000 tests, and are official test certifiers for British Airways and more.

The process is simple and convenient. The individual secures an FDA-EUA Rapid Viral Antigen Test before their trip or gathering, and books a Board Safely virtual appointment for the required number of days prior to their activity. At the appointment, the customer's identity is verified and the test is taken under the virtual supervision of a Board Safely nurse via a video call platform. After a 15-minute waiting period, the nurse confirms the test result, and upon a negative finding, sends an instant email from Board Safely with a report that meets international travel requirements and a digital certificate to provide to the airline or gathering organizer.

Board Safely LLC is a minority-owned and operated company based in Washington, D.C. Founder, Dr. D. Michael Coleman II, is an emergency medicine physician in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area who has been fighting on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Board Safely LLC works in partnership with the established United Kingdom telehealth testing company, Breathe Assured, to ensure coverage in all time zones.

"We set up this service to allow access to quality supervised testing and have an international accreditation for online COVID testing. Having tested over 250,000 travelers, we are delighted to have a highly reputable American partner join our efforts," said the U.K.-based Breathe Assured founder, Dr. Tim Chesser. "We are already partnered with major international airlines and are excited to join forces with Board Safely. With the latest variants showing vaccine immunity is not guaranteed, accurate and supervised testing is vital to containing the pandemic and opening international borders."

About Board Safely

Board Safely, LLC provides virtual, nurse-supervised test certification of SARS-CoV-2 viral tests with Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Board Safely provides patients with a scheduled appointment with one of our certified nurses to supervise administration and verify the results, and then provides the test results and a certification instantly via email.

Media Contact:

Jessica Garcia-Stember

[email protected]

SOURCE Board Safely