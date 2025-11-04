Boardable Unveils Fall Release: Engagement Dashboards, New AI Tools & Meeting Insights

New engagement insights, AI-powered meeting support, and enhanced AI controls bring clarity and confidence to every meeting

FISHERS, Ind., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardable, the modern governance platform for nonprofit and public-sector leaders, today announced its Fall 2025 release, delivering a focused set of capabilities that make meetings more effective and governance more transparent.

From Meeting Engagement Dashboards that measure participation and preparedness, to AI-powered insights that accelerate documentation, and enhanced controls that let administrators turn AI on or off by meeting or role—this release is designed to give organizations practical, elegant solutions that save time, build trust, and amplify impact.

"At the core of great governance is confidence—confidence that people are prepared, that records are accurate, and that information is shared at the right level," said Cody Bender, Chief Product Officer at Boardable. "This release delivers exactly that: clear engagement signals, fast and accurate summaries, and full control over how AI is used in each context."

Highlights of the Fall 2025 Release

Meeting Engagement Dashboards: See who's prepared, who's participating, and where follow-ups are needed—so chairs and administrators can guide more effective meetings.





AI-Powered Meeting Insights: Streamlined agendas, summaries, action items, and minutes help teams move from discussion to documented decisions—faster.





Enhanced AI Controls: Easily turn AI features on or off for specific meetings, roles, or content types—supporting policy, compliance, and comfort levels across your organization.





Platform Vision—Evolving for Governance: A roadmap centered on accountability, accessibility, and transparency—bringing more signal, less noise, to every decision.





A Refreshed Website Experience: Find best-practice resources, product guidance, and community programming faster—so leaders can get answers and take action.

"From the boardroom to public stakeholders, leaders need tools that reinforce credibility," said Jeff Middlesworth, CEO of Boardable. "With engagement insights, responsible AI, and a growing library of resources, we're helping organizations operate with clarity and integrity."

To learn more about Boardable and the release, visit boardable.com.

About Boardable

Boardable is the modern governance platform for nonprofit organizations. From board meetings to public compliance, our tools are built to make governance more effective, accessible, and scalable—without unnecessary complexity.

Learn more at www.boardable.com

