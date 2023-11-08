BoardAssist Helps Corporate America Improve Racial Diversity on Boards

News provided by

BoardAssist

08 Nov, 2023, 08:52 ET

As boards face pressure to diversify, BoardAssist.com brings big changes to how companies recruit board members

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BoardAssist, which has disrupted traditional board recruitment by providing corporations with direct access to exceptional talent, has released a new version of its innovative software platform that utilizes AI to identify highly qualified executive talent not historically included in the networks of executive recruiters.

Black, Latinx/Hispanic, and female leaders currently hold about 8.5 percent of Board seats in Russell 3000 Index companies, a figure dramatically out of line with the population.

A recent Harvard Business Review article concluded that Board-level diversity brings unique perspectives to the company while enhancing overall performance of the company.

"Diversity in the boardroom has become a vital component of America's largest publicly and privately-held companies." said Jenny Viev, Director of Recruiting at BoardAssist. "Although there has been significant progress during the past couple of years in regard to the number of board members with diverse backgrounds being appointed to corporate boards, there is still a long way to go and we will continue to innovate our platform to identify executive talent with diverse backgrounds."

BoardAssist.com reviews and reports results on this initiative every month and continues to take a leading role in helping corporations diversify their boards.

About BoardAssist.com

BoardAssist leverages technology to improve the board recruitment process for publicly traded and private corporations and provides the tools and features necessary to create a diverse and highly talented board succession pipeline. Since 2020 BoardAssist has served more than 1,700 clients, including private equity and venture investors, growth pre- and post-IPO companies.

Media Contact:

Faheem Aslam

1-800-491-3544

[email protected] 

SOURCE BoardAssist

