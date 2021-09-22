BoardEx Has Updated and Enhanced More Than 700,000 Profiles in 2021

In 2021, BoardEx has added to the more than 3 million profiles and 1 billion connections within its global dataset. Tweet this

Over the course of 2021, BoardEx has added to the more than 3 million profiles and 1 billion connections in its global dataset including:

Profiles and Connections Tied to Corporate Transactions

5,100 new M&A deals

1,680 IPOs, including over 600 SPACs

75 million new first-degree connections

Employment and Wealth Intelligence Enhancements

Updated more than 147,000 employment roles

74k of these were in the US

50% of newly identified employment changes were outside of the US including 24% in Europe (including UK) and 14% in Asia

(including UK) and 14% in More than 200,000 individual profiles have been updated with wealth intelligence from Wealth-X including 2,500 billionaires and 61K Ultra High Net Worth individuals

C-Suite, Diversity and Private Equity Network Growth

The BoardEx Diversity Network now boasts more than 19,000 board members, C-suite leaders and decision makers

Nearly 80,000 new individual profiles were added, including 12,000 C-suite leaders

Over 30,000 new C-suite roles globally including more than 10,000 CEOs, 5,000 CFOs and 5,000 GCs

Over 4,000 new private equity portfolio companies have been added along with the profiles of their board and leadership teams

More than 140,000 additional organizations, primarily in the US and Asia as well as other regions that are a priority to our clients

"This expansion provides our clients with more ways to identify actionable connections to the people and companies they need to reach," says Florian Pixner, Chief Data Officer of Euromoney Institutional Investor's People Intelligence Pillar which includes BoardEx. "This adds to BoardEx's ability to enhance business development efforts, and strengthens the user's ability to connect with future business leaders."

About BoardEx

BoardEx is the leading provider of executive intelligence and relationship mapping solutions. Organizations trust BoardEx to identify, qualify and map connection paths to 2 million organizations and the 1.5 million people who lead them. BoardEx is a part of Euromoney People Intelligence, a division of Euromoney PLC which provides organizations with unique data intelligence that connects them with the individuals who will have the greatest impact on their goals. Euromoney People Intelligence is comprised of three unique brands: BoardEx, RelSci, WealthEngine, and Wealth-X. We empower our clients to build greater relationships, obtain and manage their best talent and reduce commercial risk.

