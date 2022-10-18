Boarding Pass Coffee on Track to Open Additional Location After Successful New Brand Launch on International Coffee Day

Specialty Coffee Roaster Kicked Off Q4 By Announcing a New Look, New Location, as well as New Products and Services on International Coffee Day

MILTON, Ga., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boarding Pass Coffee, inspired by global travel and international coffee flavors, has rebranded to position itself for growth across local, national, and overseas markets. The award-winning coffee company, known for their specialty coffees and one-of-a-kind coffee tastings, also coincided their new brand launch with:

The Groundbreaking of a New Location in Gainesville, GA – Coming Winter 2022

– Coming Winter 2022 Expanded Virtual and In-Person Coffee Tasting Sessions for Corporate Teams

Additional Coffee Offerings Available via their Website and Amazon Store

Gift Bundles for Coffee Lovers this Holiday Season

Inspired by the passion Boarding Pass Coffee and their loyal customers share for international travel, the company's owners are focused on driving cultural awareness of coffee as they grow. "Boarding Pass Coffee was born out of a love for travel and the connections you make around the world," said Murilo Santos, founder of Boarding Pass Coffee. "Our rebranding efforts are reinforcing our mission as well as ensuring that as we grow, we continue to cultivate a sense of travel and adventure, from farm to cup," he added.

In addition to sourcing specialty coffee from around the world, Boarding Pass Coffee also offers five exclusive roasts from their own family coffee farm, the award-winning Fazenda Sant'ana in Serra Negra, Brazil. The Fazenda Sant'ana is Rainforest Alliance and UTZ-certified and offers a true farm-to-cup experience for their coffee travelers.

Boarding Pass Coffee, a Georgia Grown company, was a finalist in the 2022 Flavor of Georgia competition, is a minority-owned company and a proud supporter of the International Women's Coffee Alliance (IWCA). For more information about Boarding Pass Coffee, please call 770.674.1350 or email [email protected].

For immediate ordering needs, please visit www.boardingpasscoffee.com or stop by their main location Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 13695 Highway 9, Suite 102, Milton, GA 30004.

About Boarding Pass Coffee

Boarding Pass Coffee is headquartered in Milton, GA –a suburb of Atlanta. The coffee company takes inspiration from the international travels of owners Murilo and Christine Santos -- who have made having a local cup of coffee a priority at each travel destination. With every customer they have served at local farmers markets, their local and online stores, and coffee tasting events, they continue to fuel their passion for travel and coffee to lift Boarding Pass Coffee to new heights. For more information, visit www.boardingpasscoffee.com.

