Boarding School Crewed Vessel To Set Sail On Second Transatlantic Journey

NEWPORT, R.I., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Learning Program

Since 1974, St. George's has offered an experiential marine science program designed to develop leadership and seamanship skills on board the school's 70-foot sailing vessel, Geronimo. Students who sail on board are part of the crew (eight student crew and three professional crew) and participate fully in the operation and upkeep of the vessel. All crew members are expected to stand watch, take a turn at the helm, handle sails, cook, and clean. Over the course of their trip the student crew will learn and build navigation and seamanship skills. They also develop leadership and teamwork skills and progressively take on more responsibility in the operation of Geronimo.

The 2020 Voyage

In late spring 2020, Geronimo will begin another two-year transatlantic voyage. The boat will depart Bermuda with its student crew on June 7 and sail to the Azores. The crew will then sail to Lisbon, Portugal, and arrive in Cadiz, Spain, on July 9. The nearly 2,000 nautical mile leg between Bermuda and the Azores could take up to two weeks, and the leg from the Azores to Lisbon is up to a week. The leg from Lisbon to Cadiz will be part of an international tall ship race.

About St. George's

As a top boarding school in New England, USA for grades 9-12, St. George's School leads the way in providing unique, adventurous, experiential learning programs to its diverse student population hailing from 23 countries spread across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12806440

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE St. George's School

Related Links

https://www.stgeorges.edu

