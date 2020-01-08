Boardriders Announces Australia Bushfire Relief Efforts

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardriders Inc., a global action sports and lifestyle company that designs, produces and distributes branded apparel, footwear and accessories under the Billabong, ROXY, Quiksilver, DC Shoes, RVCA and Element brands announced today that it is launching a multi-prong relief effort to support communities impacted by the Australia bushfire crisis.

Each of the Boardriders brands listed above, as well as Surf Dive `n Ski, will be donating 100% of the profits earned this coming weekend (January 11-12) from their respective ecommerce sites in Australia to various bushfire relief efforts. In addition, Boardriders is also encouraging and allowing all of its employees in Australia to take two paid days off each month for the duration of the crisis to volunteer within affected communities as needed.

Dave Tanner, Boardriders CEO said, "We are devastated to see the destruction to the communities, property, natural habitat, and wildlife in Australia. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone impacted by this crisis and we send our ongoing to support to all of the first responders. As this crisis unfolds, we will also modify and enhance our support in the coming months to best match the needs of the affected communities that we hold so close to our hearts."

About Boardriders Inc.:

Boardriders, Inc., is a leading action sports and lifestyle company that designs, produces and distributes branded apparel, footwear and accessories for Boardriders around the world. The Company's apparel and footwear brands represent a casual lifestyle for young-minded people who are inspired by a passion for outdoor action sports. The Company's Quiksilver, Billabong, ROXY, RVCA, DC Shoes, and Element brands have authentic roots and heritage in surf, snow and skate. The Company's products are sold in more than 110 countries in a wide range of distribution, including surf shops, skate shops, snow shops, its proprietary Boardriders shops and other Company-owned retail stores, other specialty stores, select department stores and through various e- commerce channels. For additional information, please visit our brand websites at www.quiksilver.com, www.billabong.com, www.roxy.com, www.rvca.com, www.dcshoes.com, www.elementbrand.com.

