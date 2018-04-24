Boardriders Completes Billabong Acquisition, Creating World's Leading Action Sports Company

The acquisition brings some of the most coveted brands in the industry to the Boardriders family, including Billabong, RVCA, Element, VonZipper, Xcel, Kustom and Palmers.

"Today marks the beginning of what will be a turning point for our industry," said Dave Tanner, Chief Executive Officer of Boardriders Inc. "With the combination of Boardriders and Billabong, we bring together the best of both companies, creating a dynamic enterprise under the Boardriders umbrella."

Boardriders is dedicated to respecting and nurturing the heritage of each of its historic brands. The integration of the companies will be a multi-year process and is being managed by a combination of executives from both companies, empowering their iconic brands and driving growth across the globe.

Advisors and financing:

SCOPE Advisors LLC served as lead financial advisor for Boardriders. Macquarie Capital, BofA Merrill Lynch, and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. also served as financial advisors to Boardriders. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Gilbert + Tobin served as legal counsel to Boardriders. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., BofA Merrill Lynch and Macquarie provided acquisition financing to Boardriders. Goldman Sachs served as financial advisors to Billabong. Allens served as legal counsel to Billabong.

About Boardriders, Inc.:

Boardriders, Inc., is the world's leading action sports and lifestyle company that designs, produces

and distributes branded apparel, footwear and accessories for Boardriders around the world. The Company's apparel and footwear brands, represent a casual lifestyle for young-minded people who are inspired by a passion for outdoor action sports. The Company's Quiksilver, Billabong, Roxy, DC Shoes, RVCA, Element, VonZipper, Xcel, Kustom and Palmers brands have authentic roots and heritage in surf, snow and skate. With approximately 10,000 team members globally, the Company's products are sold in more than 110 countries in a wide range of distribution, including surf shops, skate shops, snow shops, its proprietary Boardriders stores and other Company-owned retail stores, select department stores and through various e- commerce channels. For additional information, please visit our brand websites at www.quiksilver.com, www.billabong.com, http://www.roxy.com ,www.dcshoes.com, www.RVCA.com, www.elementbrand.com, www.us.vonzipper.com and www.xcelwetsuits.com.

