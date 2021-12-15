Boardriders Selects Longbow Advantage to Drive Warehouse Visibility and Labor Planning

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardriders, Inc., the leading global action sports and lifestyle company that designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories under the Quiksilver, Billabong, ROXY, DC Shoes, RVCA, Element, and VonZipper brands, today announced the selection of Longbow Advantage, the brand behind The Rebus® Platform and the global leader in warehouse visibility, for its new warehouse visibility and labor management solution.

Rebus is a unified supply chain visibility platform that provides real-time views into the warehouse for distribution teams who need access to make point-in-time decisions about their warehouse operations, labor management, and inventory.

Built to connect to any supply chain execution software, Rebus can aggregate and harmonize all logistical data. This results in real-time visibility to critical data needed for better business decisions.

"We were looking for a solution that could provide us with the critical information and visibility we did not have with our current platform," said Cory Durrett, Director of Inventory Control, Boardriders, Inc. "Our reality involved making decisions on gut instinct and sporadic reporting throughout our workday. Rebus will provide us with unprecedented access into what is really going on in our warehouse—up to the minute—with real-time knowledge of what we are receiving or sending out of our warehouses."

With retail purchases rising and the labor market shrinking, warehouses and distribution centers are under a tremendous amount of pressure to continually optimize internal warehouse processes, as well as the workforce that is running the facility.

"While the initial value will come with the increased warehouse visibility, Rebus' Intelligent Labor Management will then help us to better utilize our workforce, giving us insight into every action scheduled and in process, to attain optimum productivity in our warehouses," added Durrett.

Rebus Warehouse Visibility is the only solution that provides real-time visibility into the heart of the supply chain—the warehouse. It enables teams to see and react to activities in the warehouse when they happen, across distribution centers and Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) to make more intelligent decisions.

"We are incredibly pleased for the opportunity to help Boardriders take its warehouse visibility to the next level, fine tune areas of the warehouse, and optimize labor management with unmatched visibility," said Alex Wakefield, CEO of Longbow Advantage. "The future of warehouses and distribution centers all rely on full visibility into every crevice of a facility. The insight Rebus provides will help increase throughput in the warehouse and maintain high worker productivity while meeting accuracy and stringent customer delivery requirements."

About Boardriders, Inc.

Boardriders, Inc., is a leading action sports and lifestyle company that designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear and accessories for Boardriders around the world. The Company's apparel and footwear brands represent a casual lifestyle for young-minded people who are inspired by a passion for outdoor action sports. The Company's Quiksilver, Billabong, ROXY, DC Shoes, RVCA, and Element brands have authentic roots and heritage in surf, snow and skate. The Company's products are sold in more than 110 countries in a wide range of distribution, including surf shops, skate shops, snow shops, its proprietary Boardriders shops and other Company owned retail stores, other specialty stores, select department stores and through various e-commerce channels. For additional information, please visit our brand websites at www.boardriders.com, www.quiksilver.com, www.billabong.com, www.roxy.com, www.dcshoes.com, www.rvca.com, www.elementbrand.com, and www.vonzipper.com.

About Longbow Advantage

Longbow Advantage is a unified, real-time supply chain visibility technology company that also provides implementation and consulting services across the entire supply chain. The Rebus® Platform, built by Longbow, connects disparate systems across the distribution network, allowing logistics professionals to have unparalleled access to view and manage their warehouse like never before. Longbow is committed to providing exceptional experiences for distribution teams with unified, real-time visibility into warehouse operations and through expert end-to-end supply chain implementations and consulting. For more information, go to www.longbowadvantage.com.

