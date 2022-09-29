Boardriders Selects Nava Benefits to Expand and Simplify Employee Benefits, Reduce Costs

Owner of Quiksilver, Billabong, ROXY, DC Shoes, RVCA, Element and Von Zipper brands working with Nava to improve benefits offerings

Healthcare cost savings, simplified administration key to attracting and retaining talent

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nava Benefits, a modern employee benefits brokerage tackling the growing complexity of healthcare, today announced that Boardriders, a leading action sports and lifestyle company, has chosen Nava as its partner in delivering an expanded and simplified employee benefits platform. Using Nava technology and benefits innovation, Boardriders is expanding services to employees, simplifying benefits administration, and driving more value out of its benefits package.

Offering a competitive benefits package and improving the employee experience are essential for employers in light of rising healthcare costs, talent shortages, and new workplace trends such as "quiet quitting." Employers that solve these benefits challenges stand to improve recruitment and retention. Equally important, employers are looking for ways to simplify benefits administration and delegate tasks best completed by outside experts.

Boardriders - with well-known sports and active brands Quiksilver, Billabong, ROXY, DC Shoes, RVCA, Element and Von Zipper - faced these challenges when searching for a benefits broker. The company turned to Nava for a custom solution that met pressing needs within budget. Boardriders has begun implementing the Nava solution in time for open enrollment. Nava is delivering:

24/7 white glove concierge service to assist employees with their health benefits, care plans, and more

Leave management administration to ensure a centralized management system and compliance with complex leave laws

Human Resources services as an extension of Boardriders' HR team

"Our goals are to provide competitive benefits, give our employees options that meet their needs, and manage costs," said Lynette Jamison, Boardriders' Senior Director of Global Total Rewards, HR & Payroll. "We were looking for a partner who would not just give us options, but would look at our unique needs and design and implement something that made sense for our organization. That's what Nava has done for us."

"Boardriders is a great example of a leading brand taking a thoughtful approach to how it designs and offers a benefits package," said Bryan Davis, Nava National Practice Leader. "With Nava's ability to bring Fortune 500-level benefits, and with our focus on easy, modern solutions, Boardriders has put in place a model program that will go a long way toward drawing and keeping top talent."

About Nava Benefits

Nava Benefits is a modern benefits brokerage on a mission to bring high-quality, affordable healthcare to all Americans, starting with the 49% who receive insurance through their employers. With the Nava Benefits Search Engine, employers can discover and learn about 600+ providers across 28 benefits categories, backed by reviews from fellow HR professionals. By partnering with healthcare and benefits advisors from the country's largest companies, Nava packages their insights, tools, and best practices into a scalable, unified service offering that has helped smaller employers save 8-22% on their benefits plans. Nava is also a recipient of Inc's Best Workplaces 2022. For more information, visit www.navabenefits.com.

About Boardriders

Boardriders, Inc. is a leading action sports and lifestyle company that designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear and accessories for Boardriders around the world. The Company's apparel and footwear brands represent a casual lifestyle for young-minded people inspired by a passion for outdoor action sports. The Company's Quiksilver, Billabong, ROXY, DC Shoes, RVCA, Element and Von Zipper brands have authentic roots and heritage in surf, snow and skate. The Company's products are sold in more than 110 countries in a wide range of distribution, including surf shops, skate shops, snow shops, its proprietary Boardriders shops and other Company-owned retail stores, other specialty stores, select department stores and through various e-commerce channels. For more information, please visit: https://www.boardriders.com/

