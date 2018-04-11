Boardroom Events Honors Midmarket CIO, Vendors at Spring 2018 Forum

Best Midmarket Solution, Software: Mimecast Finalists: Darktrace, Information Builders, Morphisec

Best Midmarket Solution, Service: Info-Tech Finalists: TPx Communications – P2 telecom, Datavail

Best Midmarket CIO Forum Newcomer: Duo Security Finalists: TPx Communications – P2 telecom, Pluralsight

Best Midmarket Strategy, Select Sponsor: Morphisec Finalists: Darktrace, Zoom

Best Midmarket Strategy, Elite Sponsor: Scale Finalists: Information Builders, Mimecast

Best in Show | CIO Choice: Scale Finalists: Information Builders, Mimecast

"These providers customize their products and services to meet the unique needs of the midmarket space," said Charles Badoian, President of Boardroom Events. "We focus on assisting executives on their professional journeys, and these awards are a testament to their relevance, research and insights."

RC Woodson, VP of IT at Doyon, Limited, was honored with the Midmarket CIO Award of Excellence for his partnerships with Information Builders, Morphisec and Netreo.

Information Builders provided high-level KPI style reports for employees to quickly understand and effectively communicate the organization's overall performance. Morphisec empowered the company's security team with real-time insight including, never before available, critical attack behavior details of every advanced threat blocked. Netreo's OmniCenter allowed a window into the entire company's infrastructure environment and increased the speed of the IT group's reaction time.

