Boardroom Organics Rejects Buyout Offer from Beverage Company

MIAMI, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liposomal Vitamin C has become a major staple during the COVID-19 pandemic. Spokesman Tony Petkovich recently spoke out about a buyout offer from a beverage company; "we decided to reject the offer made to us as the partnership did not reflect our core values. BoardRoom Organics will continue to provide our customers with the best liposomal vitamin C."

BoardRoom Organics has continued to see a consistent rise in demand for their liposomal vitamin c and have met that demand with high standards. Using only non GMO and organic ingredients along with patented technology, BoardRoom Organics produces the highest quality liquid liposomal vitamin C, creating a loyal following of customers. "Our customers recognize the quality of our liposomal vitamin C and refuse to compromise, as do we." -Petkovich

Using that same patented technology, BoardRoom Organics hopes to bring in the next generation of sports drinks, soda and coffee that offer real health benefits.

The natural supplement & wellness market saw a dramatic and overwhelming increase during COVID 19 and is expected to increase from 51.7 billion in 2019 to 61.16 billion this year. People have reinvested in their health from practicing cleaner habits to eating cleaner and relying on supplements and minerals. Vitamin C plays a key role in recovering and prevention against viruses and infection.

Liposomal vitamin C by BoardRoom Organics is used for increasing immune response, fighting infections, lowering cortisol levels – caused by increased stress, improving mental clarity and may contribute to weight loss.

BoardRoom Organics will keep their options open while pressing forward "We will continue to opportunistically pursue a partnership that is right for us," said Petkovich

