Boardroom Organics Ultimate Liposomal Glutathione is Back in Stock, Meeting Consumer Demands During COVID 19

MIAMI, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extremely popular along the east and west coast, Liposomal Glutathione has amassed a large following. The brand is now gaining recognition in Texas. Globally there is a shortage of glutathione. Boardroom Organics has a waitlist with over 4,000 consumers. Largely used by people with auto immune disorders, Parkinson's disease, inflammation and other health problems, glutathione has become essential during the COVID 19 pandemic.

Boardroom Organics was met with high concern at the beginning of the pandemic due to the unavailability of glutathione. "We want to meet the needs of our customers, so we have taken the steps to produce a high quality product that meets the demand," said Spokesman Tony P.

Ultimate Liposomal Glutathione uses liposomes as the delivery method, giving it a 90% absorption rate. Making it much more effective than tablet or capsule form.

Glutathione levels drop significantly, due to lifestyle, diet, stress and alcohol consumption. Low levels of glutathione effect the amount of inflammation, toxicity and heavy metals in the body. These elements can cause a wide range of health problems. During a pandemic with limited access to hospitals and physicians, self care has become more important now than ever.

Glutathione also recycles Vitamin C in the body, since the body. When paired with Ultimate Liposomal Vitamin C by Boardroom Organics, the synergy between the two optimizes the nutrients in the body. Boardroom Organics is offering a sale on Liposomal Glutathione to ensure their customers have access to this product. Find more information on Boardroom Organics website www.boardroomorganics.com

