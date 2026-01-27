Boardroom Salon Enters 2026 Following a Year of Operational Focus and Franchise Momentum

Leading Men's Grooming Brand Builds on Strong Unit Economics and Franchisee Confidence

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardroom Salon, a leading men's grooming and styling destination, is entering 2026 following a year defined by operational focus and steady franchise momentum. Led by CEO Jeff Helfgott, a multi-unit operator with more than a decade of experience scaling private equity-backed experiential brands and an Army combat veteran, Boardroom emphasized execution and consistency throughout the year, reinforcing system stability and franchisee confidence.

As demand continues to rise for elevated, experience-driven personal care, Boardroom remained focused on refining the fundamentals that support long-term performance. Rather than accelerating unit growth, the brand concentrated on strengthening the in-salon experience, supporting franchise owners and reinforcing repeat visitation through its membership model.

System Strength and Franchisee Reinvestment

Throughout 2025, Boardroom prioritized initiatives designed to improve day-to-day operations and deliver a consistent guest experience across all locations. These efforts were met with strong engagement from existing owners, many of whom continue to reinvest within the system.

2025 System Highlights:

No franchised salon closures occurred in 2024 or 2025

67% of franchisees operating multiple locations and reinvesting within the system

Expansion with existing ownership groups, notably a multi-unit partner in Oklahoma

Named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for seven consecutive years

Membership, Retention and Client Trust

Membership was a primary performance driver in 2025. Following the systemwide rollout of the program:

Membership visits tripled across the system

Monthly member attrition remained low, at approximately three percent

Net Promoter Scores consistently ranked in the high seventies to low eighties

Google ratings averaged in the high fours across the full footprint

Operational Initiatives and Brand Investment

In addition to strengthening operations, Boardroom introduced several systemwide initiatives designed to support franchise owners and elevate the client experience. Key initiatives launched in 2025 include:

A systemwide 4-wall experience reset, refining service flow, merchandising and visual standards

Expanded training and technology enhancements to support stylist development and consistency

Launch of Boardroom's first proprietary grooming product line, offering clients a take-home extension of the brand

"Sustainable growth shows up in the details," said Jeff Helfgott, CEO of Boardroom Salon for Men. "When clients trust the experience and owners see consistency at the salon level, the business takes care of itself. We are entering 2026 with a healthier system than ever before."

Looking Ahead: Disciplined Growth with Aligned Partners

As Boardroom moves into 2026, the brand plans to continue expanding in select markets while investing further in infrastructure, training and the in-salon experience. Growth will remain intentional, with a focus on brand standards, franchisee support and long-term performance.

In the year ahead, Boardroom plans to focus on high-quality markets including Arizona, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia, while attracting franchise partners from a range of backgrounds. As a multi-unit operator himself, Helfgott brings a franchisee-first perspective to the brand's growth strategy, ensuring expansion efforts prioritize unit-level profitability. Boardroom also offers incentives for veterans and has built a culture that resonates with service-oriented owners.

ABOUT BOARDROOM SALON

Boardroom is a premier men's grooming and styling destination offering a range of services from haircuts to shaves to spa services. With its sophisticated atmosphere, highly skilled stylists and commitment to excellence, Boardroom has earned a reputation as the leader in the men's styling and grooming industry. Founded in 2004, the brand has expanded to 46 locations across the United States, with each salon providing an exceptional grooming experience for all who enter. For more information, please visit www.boardroomsalon.com and www.boardroomsalon.com/franchise.

