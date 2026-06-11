Boardroom Salon Expands in Frisco, Building on Dallas-Fort Worth Momentum

Experienced Franchisees Deepen Premium Men's Grooming Brand's Presence in High-growth North Texas Market

FRISCO, Texas, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardroom Salon for Men, a leading men's grooming and styling destination, announced today plans to open a new location in Frisco, expanding its presence in one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Caren and Paul Wolf, longtime Boardroom Salon for Men franchisees, will open a new Boardroom location in Frisco, Texas this August.

The new salon is anticipated to open in August at 16803 Coit Road, Suite 150, Frisco TX with additional pre-opening and grand opening events planned. The announcement follows the installation of exterior signage at the end of May, marking a visible step forward as the brand builds momentum ahead of its official opening.

The upcoming salon will further deepen the brand's presence in the market and build on its longstanding roots in the region, adding to Boardroom's existing Frisco location at World Cup Plaza.

The new Frisco salon will be owned and operated by Paul and Caren Wolf, longtime small business owners and experienced Boardroom franchisees who have served clients in Plano for more than a decade at Boardroom Salon for Men – Plano Lakeside Market. The expansion marks the next step in the Wolfs' continued growth with Boardroom and their confidence in the brand's elevated grooming experience, client loyalty and long-term opportunity in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

Experienced Local Operators

For more than 10 years, the Wolfs have built a strong presence in the Plano community, serving clients through Boardroom's hospitality-driven approach to men's grooming. After seeing continued demand across the region, they identified Frisco as a natural next market for growth.

"We've had the privilege of serving clients in Plano for more than a decade while watching the center of gravity in North Texas continue to evolve," said Paul and Caren Wolf, franchisees of the new Frisco Boardroom Salon for Men. "As small business owners, we felt strongly that Frisco was the right place for our next location and we're excited to expand Boardroom's exceptional services to the community."

In addition to the upcoming Frisco salon, the Wolfs recently expanded into Oklahoma, underscoring both the strength of their business and their continued confidence in the Boardroom model.

Frisco Growth Momentum

Frisco's continued growth made the market especially compelling for Boardroom and for the Wolfs' next chapter. The city has become one of the Dallas-Fort Worth area's most desirable communities for professionals, executives and families, with a strong business environment, continued residential growth and a reputation as one of the region's most important expansion corridors.

For Boardroom, that momentum reinforces the opportunity to serve a growing base of clients seeking a premium grooming experience close to where they live and work.

"We're thrilled to be expanding into Frisco, one of the most important growth regions in Dallas-Fort Worth," said Jeff Helfgott, CEO of Boardroom Salon for Men. "Boardroom was founded in Southlake in 2004, and North Texas remains central to who we are as a brand. Frisco's momentum, its concentration of business investment, and its appeal to both executives and families make it an exciting market for Boardroom. We're especially excited to support Paul and Caren Wolf as they build on the success they've already created and continue expanding their presence in this region and beyond."

Built for Client Loyalty

Founded in Southlake in 2004, Boardroom has grown from its local roots into a leading premium men's grooming brand built around high-quality services, refined surroundings, exceptional client care and a membership-driven experience designed to support repeat visits and long-term client relationships. That model has also translated into strong franchise momentum, with the brand's 2026 Franchise Disclosure Document reporting more than $1.08 million in average annual cash revenue among qualifying franchise-owned locations during the 2025 reporting period, 11.7% year-over-year growth in disclosed average unit revenue and a 21% average Franchise Adjusted Net EBITDA margin across reporting locations.

The upcoming Frisco location will bring Boardroom's signature blend of expert grooming services, upscale atmosphere and hospitality-focused service to a community that increasingly reflects the future of North Texas: fast-growing, opportunity-rich, family-oriented and quality-driven.

For more information on Boardroom Salon for Men and its franchise opportunity, visit www.boardroomsalon.com/franchise.

ABOUT BOARDROOM SALON

Boardroom is a premier men's grooming and styling destination offering a range of services from haircuts to shaves to spa services. With its sophisticated atmosphere, highly skilled stylists and barbers with commitment to excellence, Boardroom has earned a reputation as the leader in the men's styling and grooming industry. Founded in 2004, the brand has expanded to 46 locations across the United States, with each salon providing an exceptional grooming experience for all who enter. For more information, please visit www.boardroomsalon.com and www.boardroomsalon.com/franchise.

SOURCE The Boardroom Salon for Men