Boardroom Salon for Men Accelerates Nashville Expansion with Veteran Multi-Unit Franchisee Guy Gonzales

Longtime Boardroom Franchisee Acquires Brentwood and West End Salons and Plans Two Additional Locations Across Greater Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardroom Salon for Men, a premium men's grooming and styling franchise, announced today that longtime franchisee Guy Gonzales has acquired the brand's existing salons in Brentwood and Nashville's West End, with plans to open two additional Boardroom Salon locations across the Greater Nashville market over the next 24 months.

Guy Gonzales, a veteran multi-unit franchisee with Boardroom Salon for Men, is leading the brand’s expansion across the greater Nashville area.

The agreement will expand Boardroom Salon for Men's presence in the Nashville area from two to four locations and establishes Gonzales as the franchise operator leading the brand's next phase of growth across Middle Tennessee.

Gonzales is one of Boardroom's top-performing franchisees and has been part of the system since 2010. He currently co-owns two Boardroom Salon locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and two locations in Houston. Before becoming a franchisee, Gonzales spent 25 years with Best Buy, rising from janitor to Vice President of National Sales and building extensive experience in operations, leadership, customer service and multi-unit growth.

"Boardroom has been a meaningful part of my life and business career for more than a decade, and I've seen how strong this model can be when executed well," said said Guy Gonzales, Boardroom Salon for Men franchisee. "Nashville has the growth, energy and client demand that make it an exciting market for Boardroom. Brentwood and West End give us a strong foundation, but this is just the beginning. I see tremendous opportunity to grow across Greater Nashville and introduce more clients to the Boardroom experience."

The Nashville expansion reflects Boardroom's strategy of growing with experienced multi-unit franchisees in markets with strong population growth, business activity and demand for premium personal care services. Boardroom's membership-driven model combines expert haircuts, shaves and spa services with a refined, hospitality-focused experience designed to build repeat visits and long-term client loyalty.

According to the brand's 2026 Franchise Disclosure Document, qualifying franchise-owned locations generated more than $1.08 million in average annual cash revenue during the 2025 reporting period, representing 11.7% year-over-year growth in disclosed average unit revenue. Reporting locations also achieved a 21% average Franchise Adjusted Net EBITDA margin.

"Guy represents exactly the kind of franchise partner we want leading Boardroom's growth," said Jeff Helfgott, CEO of Boardroom Salon for Men. "He is actively engaged with his team and his community to deliver the level of experience Boardroom clients expect. Tennessee is an exceptional market for us and I am thankful Guy is our partner to help Boardroom reach its full potential."

The agreement is part of Boardroom Salon for Men's broader franchise growth strategy, which focuses on expanding in high-opportunity markets with experienced operators who continue to reinvest in the brand.

For more information on Boardroom Salon for Men and its franchise opportunity, visit www.boardroomsalon.com/franchise.

ABOUT BOARDROOM SALON

Boardroom is a premier men's grooming and styling destination offering a range of services from haircuts to shaves to spa services. With its sophisticated atmosphere, highly skilled stylists and barbers and commitment to excellence, Boardroom has earned a reputation as the leader in the men's styling and grooming industry. Founded in 2004, the brand has expanded to 46 locations across the United States, with each salon providing an exceptional grooming experience for all who enter. For more information, please visit www.boardroomsalon.com and www.boardroomsalon.com/franchise.

SOURCE The Boardroom Salon for Men