Boardroom Salon for Men Releases 2026 Franchise Disclosure Document

Reporting Locations Averaged $1.08M+ in Annual Cash Revenue, With 11.7% YoY Growth and 21% Average Adjusted Net EBITDA Margin

DALLAS, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardroom Salon, a leading men's grooming and styling destination, has released its 2026 Franchise Disclosure Document, offering prospective franchisees new visibility into the brand's unit-level performance and franchise opportunity.

The new FDD builds on Boardroom's strong momentum entering 2026 and provides a closer look at the performance of Boardroom's reporting locations, which generated annual cash revenue ranging from approximately $701,000 to nearly $1.4 million. Franchise Adjusted Net EBITDA ranged from approximately $138,000 to more than $384,000 across those same locations, with an average Franchise Adjusted Net EBITDA margin of 21%.

According to the brand's Item 19 Financial Performance Representation, qualifying franchise-owned locations generated more than $1.08 million in average annual cash revenue during the 2025 reporting period, representing 11.7% year-over-year growth and 18.2% cumulative growth since 2022 in disclosed average unit revenue. This marks Boardroom's fourth straight year of growth in disclosed average unit revenue. Notably, each reporting location also achieved positive Franchise Adjusted Net EBITDA after accounting for franchise costs, including royalties, advertising fund contributions, local advertising expenses and technology fees.

"This year's FDD gives prospective franchisees an even more clear look at the performance behind the Boardroom Salon model," said Jeff Helfgott, CEO of Boardroom Salon for Men. "Exceeding $1.08 million in average annual cash revenue is a rare milestone in the grooming industry – but we take more pride in the high floor than the average. Having every reporting location delivering positive profitability after franchise costs is a reflection of our exceptional franchisees and a shared focus on unit level economics."

Boardroom Salon continues to stand out in the growing men's grooming category by combining high-quality salon services with a refined, membership-driven experience designed to drive repeat visits, long-term client loyalty and strong unit-level economics. The release of the 2026 FDD follows a year of strong brand momentum, including standout unit-level performance, no net system closures, and continued confidence from franchise partners, many of whom are multi-unit operators.

As the brand looks ahead, Boardroom remains focused on intentional expansion in high-opportunity markets while continuing to invest in the systems, infrastructure and support needed to help franchisees grow sustainably and bring an elevated grooming experience to their communities.

For more information on Boardroom Salon for Men and its franchise opportunity, and to request a copy of the 2026 FDD, visit www.boardroomsalon.com/franchise.

ABOUT BOARDROOM SALON

Boardroom is a premier men's grooming and styling destination offering a range of services from haircuts to shaves to spa services. With its sophisticated atmosphere, highly skilled stylists and commitment to excellence, Boardroom has earned a reputation as the leader in the men's styling and grooming industry. Founded in 2004, the brand has expanded to 46 locations across the United States, with each salon providing an exceptional grooming experience for all who enter. For more information, please visit www.boardroomsalon.com and www.boardroomsalon.com/franchise.

SOURCE The Boardroom Salon for Men