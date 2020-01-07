Boardroom Salon For Men Announces Washington D.C. Area Expansion

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardroom Salon for Men, the leader of the men's grooming industry, announces two Washington D.C. area openings as part of the brand's national expansion. In late May and early June, the salon will open at 2920 District Avenue, Suite 165 at the Mosaic in Fairfax, VA and at 12031 Rockville Pike in the Montrose Crossing Shopping Center in Rockville, MD. These openings mark Boardroom's debut entrance into the D.C. area.

Boardroom Salon is designed to be the ultimate grooming experience for men in a modern and luxurious environment. The sophisticated salon features wood paneling, a relaxing lounge with leather chairs and a great atmosphere. The company has built a reputation of excellence by providing exceptional hair and shave services for men of all hair types, accompanied with complimentary beverages. The Benchmark is the salon's signature service, which includes: a personal consultation, tailored haircut with precision neck shave, personalized shampoo and conditioning, scalp massage, pressure point facial massage, paraffin hand dip, steamed towel and stress-relieving hand massage.

"When Boardroom first opened in 2004, it was conceptualized as growing into a nationwide brand," said Bruce Schultz, CEO and Co-Founder of Boardroom Salon for Men. "Over the past 15 years, we've established a strong reputation and business model. As our client demand continues to increase and the men's grooming industry continues to grow, we're excited to bring Boardroom's expertise and consistent experience to the D.C. market."

Boardroom offers clients the opportunity to purchase Three-Month, Six-Month or Annual Memberships, which provides members the freedom of unlimited haircut services, plus 10 percent off all products and complimentary referral Benchmarks to giveaway. Memberships are honored at all Boardroom locations nationwide, making it convenient for frequent business travelers.

Boardroom is open Monday – Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment, please visit boardroomsalon.com.

Since 2004, Boardroom has been the place where men get ready. Boardroom delivers the ultimate relaxed grooming experience for men by providing exceptional haircuts, shaves, and spa services in an elegant and luxurious environment. Boardroom currently has nearly 40 locations throughout Arizona, Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. For more information, visit boardroomsalon.com or facebook.com/theboardroomsalon .

