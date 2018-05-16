Boardroom Salon for Men opens 30th salon as part of multi-state expansion

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardroom Salon for Men, the leader of the men's grooming industry, announces the opening of its 30th salon in Dallas at The Hill. The Texas-based company plans to grow the footprint 14+ locations by the end of next year and by 62 locations in the next four years, bringing its total to 92 salons.

Upcoming openings include:

Fort Worth's Clear Fork development in June

Clear Fork development in June Houston's Kingwood area in August

area in August Atlanta's Peachtree Corners area in September

area in September Tulsa, Oklahoma in November

in November Entrance into the Phoenix market with multiple openings in early 2019

Husband-and-wife team Bruce and Heather Schultz pioneered the concept of luxury salons for men with the launch of Boardroom in 2004, when the industry did not exist. What started as an idea to build a single salon has now grown to 30 locations across Texas, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Georgia.

"Over the past 14 years, we've built a strong brand, reputation and proven business model that makes Boardroom a preferred tenant in the finest retail centers across the country," said Bruce Schultz, co-founder and CEO of Boardroom. "Our success has been directly related to our ability to build the best teams in the industry and provide a consistent client experience."

Boardroom offers its staff competitive compensation and benefits packages, as well as career advancement and relocation opportunities. It also takes a detailed approach when delivering value to clients by refining every aspect of their experience."

Another distinguishing factor is Boardroom's Annual Membership, which offers members the freedom of unlimited haircut services, plus 10 percent off all other services and products for one year. Memberships are honored at all Boardroom locations, making it convenient for frequent business travelers.

With luxury salons for men becoming a fast-growing business category, the Schultz's recognized an increased demand for licensed barbers. The couple recently opened Brighton Barber Institute (BBI), a premier barber curriculum to develop the industry's top future talent. BBI provides specialty training for licensed cosmetologists that enhance career opportunities and earning potential, as well as includes assistance with job placement. As Boardroom continues rapid growth, BBI is meeting the demand for additional, well trained licensed barbers.

ABOUT BOARDROOM SALON FOR MEN

Since 2004, Boardroom has been the place where men get ready. Boardroom delivers the ultimate relaxed grooming experience for men by providing exceptional haircuts, shaves, and spa services in an elegant, country club environment. Boardroom currently has 30 locations throughout Texas, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Georgia. For more information, visit boardroomsalon.com or facebook.com/theboardroomsalon.

ABOUT BRIGHTON BARBER INSTITUTE

Established in 2017 by the founders of Boardroom Salon for Men, Brighton Barber Institute (BBI) is the premier barber education program in North Texas. BBI provides continuing education and training for licensed cosmetologists seeking further licensure in the field of barbering. Additionally, BBI provides career counseling and placement to ensure graduates are employed at the finest salons and barber shops. For more information, please visit brightonbarber.com.

