Boards Of Hershey Trust Company And Milton Hershey School Announce Newly Elected Chairman And Vice Chairman

"I am honored to serve the Boards at this historic time and privileged to work with such committed Board members that are focused on fulfilling and furthering the mission of Milton Hershey School and its founders, Milton and Catherine Hershey," said Diane Koken. "We are united in upholding the Hersheys' vision for the school and, with our collective expertise, will be able to guide and advise the school in creating greater impact on a growing number of children through its programs and offerings."

Ms. Koken is a legal/regulatory consultant and volunteers as a court appointed special advocate for children. She has served as Insurance Commissioner in Pennsylvania for 10 years in the cabinets of Republican and Democratic governors and was responsible for expanding the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

During that time, she was the longest serving president, and only president to be elected twice, of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners and has board experience on Fortune 100 and public company boards.

"Diane's commitment as a long-standing Manager on the Milton Hershey School Board of Managers and as a Director on the Hershey Trust Company Board of Directors has benefited the children at Milton Hershey School for years," said Robert Heist '82, who served as Chair from 2018-20. "I have every expectation that Diane's commitment to advancing Mr. and Mrs. Hershey's mission will ensure that more students at Milton Hershey School will be able to receive life-changing care and support for years to come."

The new Vice Chair of the Boards is Maria Trinh Kraus, a 1989 graduate of Milton Hershey School.

"Assuming this Board position and supporting the school that gave me so much as a student is truly humbling," said Maria Trinh Kraus. "The Board is established to carry out the lasting legacy of our founders. I am proud that, as Vice Chair, my education and expertise can be used to advance the school that served as my home."

Ms. Kraus was elected to the Boards in 2018 and brings an extensive background in finance, strategy, and corporate development. She is a Certified Public Accountant and is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Accelerated Enrollment Solutions, a business unit of Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD). She is also recipient of the Milton Hershey School Alumni Career Achievement Award.

The Board of Managers was established by Milton and Catherine Hershey in 1909 as the Milton Hershey School governing body. The Managers are responsible for the long-term sustainability of Milton Hershey School and making decisions about Trust assets.

About the Hershey Trust Company

Founded in 1905, the Hershey Trust Company is a state-chartered trust company with over a hundred years of strength, heritage, and stability. It serves as the Trustee for the Milton Hershey School Trust, the M.S. Hershey Foundation Trust, and the Hershey Cemetery Trust.

About Milton Hershey School

Milton Hershey School® is one of the world's best private schools, offering a top-notch education and positive home life to children in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade from families of lower income at no charge. For more information, visit mhskids.org .

