Boards prioritize strategic execution, technology and people heading into 2026

NACD survey of corporate directors finds that directors expect modest economic growth and heightened focus on execution, CEO succession, workforce capabilities and technology transformation

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate directors are entering 2026 with a sharpened focus on disciplined strategic execution, workforce agility and technology transformation, according to the National Association of Corporate Directors® (NACD®) 2026 Governance Outlook Report, which is informed by an annual survey of more than 24,000 NACD members.

While economic volatility remains directors' top concern, with more than 30% expecting a recession in 2026, a majority remain confident in their companies' growth prospects. Directors report a decisive shift toward rigorous oversight of strategy execution, CEO succession planning and the workforce skills maintenance and adaptability required as AI and other technologies reshape business models. The findings reflect a boardroom environment centered on long-term value creation, organizational resilience and leadership readiness.

"Directors recognize that succeeding in this environment requires clarity of purpose and disciplined follow-through," said Peter Gleason, president and CEO of NACD. "Boards are focusing on execution and workforce agility. The successful convergence of talent and technology will determine whether companies can innovate, adapt and execute their strategic commitments. The pace of change isn't slowing, and effective boardroom leadership is more critical than ever."

Key trends for boards in 2026

The survey identifies three dominant themes shaping board agendas in the new year.

Strategic execution. Directors are sharpening their scrutiny of how strategy is implemented, measured and adjusted in real time:

More than 60% cite strategy execution as the top oversight improvement area.

More than 60% of boards are increasing strategy discussions during meetings.

More than 40% are increasing engagement between meetings.

Directors also report concerns about organizational agility and resource alignment.

People. Boards are elevating oversight of leadership development, succession planning and workforce readiness:

CEO succession planning ranks as the most important board practice needing improvement in 2026.

Directors also report workforce adaptability, organizational agility and shortages of skilled employees as the top barriers to strategy execution.

Only one-third of directors say they are strongly confident in their board's collective skill set, and about 14% are concerned that their boards do not have the capabilities needed for the year ahead.

Technology. Directors expect continued investment in AI, cybersecurity and digital transformation, along with stronger measurement and oversight of technology outcomes:

Seventy-six percent of directors say AI will factor into their 2026 growth strategy, but most organizations report only slight or moderate success in realizing operational or financial benefits from these investments.

Directors underscore the need for clearer performance metrics, better alignment between workforce skills and technology goals, and more disciplined evaluation of technology initiatives.

Partner insights provide broader context

The 2026 Governance Outlook also includes articles from governance, audit and consulting leaders, offering broader perspectives on governance challenges and emerging risks in the evolving business conditions. Contributors include:

FGS Global: "Board governance in a polarized environment"





Deloitte: "Unlock value with PE portfolio company governance"





CAQ: "The future of audit regulation: A call for adaptive oversight"





RSM: "The governance challenges of M&A in a changing market"





NACD: "Five technologies directors should prepare to engage with in 2026"

Together, these perspectives provide practical guidance for boards navigating technology acceleration, regulatory pressure, market change and the growing importance of disciplined execution in 2026.

About the Governance Outlook Report

The annual NACD Governance Outlook Report is one of corporate directors' most trusted resources for navigating risk and opportunity and shaping their board agendas. Its in-depth research and articles from NACD and its partners help boards anticipate the issues most likely to affect governance practices and corporate performance in the year ahead.

