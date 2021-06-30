Boardsi announces partnership with the California Storm.

Through the game of soccer, the California Storm inspires and empowers women and young girls by building self-confidence and leadership skills. Athletes from around the world work to land a position with the Californian Storm. Some Storm alumni include World Cup Winners Brandi Chastain, Alex Morgan, Leslie Osborne, and Julie Foudy.

"We are thrilled about the partnership with Boardsi," said Jamie Levoy, California Storm Executive Director and Head Coach. "Boardsi understands the importance of having great leaders to achieve excellence and can help businesses with this. They also believe in empowering women and making a difference in our community and that aligns with everything Storm is."

"As a soccer coach for 15 years, I see the role that soccer plays in athlete's lives and the skills they develop from the game," said Martin Rowinski, CEO and Co-Founder of Boardsi. "Sponsoring the Storm was a no-brainer, especially because of their focus on empowering women. We are excited to support the team and their efforts on and off the field."

Boardsi is thrilled to announce this partnership and is committed to supporting the California Storm and their mission to empower women on and off the field.

ABOUT BOARDSI

Boardsi is a modern recruiting company providing executives with board/advisory positions and companies with top talent. Through advanced technology, human connection and an extensive private network, we help revolutionize businesses and grow careers.

ABOUT THE CALIFORNIA STORM

The California Storm is Sacramento's Premiere Women's Soccer Team led by Head Coach and Team Owner, Jamie Levoy. The team plays in the Women's Premier Soccer League and are seven-time Pac North Champions, and three-time WPSL Champions. Alumni of the Storm include Alex Morgan, Brandi Chastain, Julie Foudy, Sissi, Leslie Osborne and more.

CONTACT: Alex Lauderdale, [email protected]

