Boardsi Co-Founder & CEO To Release New Book: The Corporate Matchmaker, Creating A Robust Board Room

"Structuring a board of directors or board of advisors is a must for every company no matter the size or success," said Author Martin Rowinski. "I wrote this book hoping I can help businesses succeed by giving them tips, strategies and case studies that prove why it is vital that every company has a diverse board."

Martin Rowinski is renowned for being the global corporate matchmaker. As Co-Founder and CEO of boardsi, Martin is an expert at connecting executives to paid board positions and finding the perfect match for his clients. This book explains why companies need a board of directors or board of advisors and dives into strategies you can use to grow your business. No matter your profession, you need this book to help guide you through important steps in your career.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Martin Rowinski is a technology executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience. His career has focused on developing and implementing strategic processes, deploying new products to streamline services, and improving growth in lead generation and sales in the fields of recruiting, finance, technology, marketing, and mortgage lending. He has served as a CTO and is currently CEO of the executive recruitment firm, boardsi, which leads the way for executives to connect with companies assembling boards of directors and boards of advisors.

ABOUT BOARDSI

Boardsi is a modern recruiting company providing executives with board/advisory positions and companies with top talent. Through advanced technology, human connection and an extensive private network, we help revolutionize businesses and grow careers.

