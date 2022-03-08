Boardsi Signs Sponsorship Deal with Cameron Tringale

"We are very excited and pleased to have an outstanding athlete like Cameron Tringale represent the Boardsi brand," said Martin Rowinski, CEO of Boardsi. "His professionalism, drive, energy, and balance between golf career and family life represents the true nature of a Boardsi member, family member. Spending time with Camron at Pebble Beach during the AT&T Pro-Am and in Los Angeles during the Genesis Invitational confirms we have made the right decision and we look forward to supporting him through his career."

In addition to sporting the Boardsi logo, Tringale will be showcased in the Boardsi magazine, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter media channels.

"Boardsi helps businesses face tough decisions when it comes to building a Board of Directors or Advisors. They have a distinct ability to use diversity to strengthen their clients which sets them apart. Finding the right solutions for what is needed is similar to the tough decisions I am faced with on every shot of every tournament. I am proud to represent Boardsi on the PGA TOUR and share their mission with the business executives that I interact with on a weekly basis," said Tringale

Tringale made his PGA tour debut in the 2010 Sony Open in Hawaii. He gained his PGA Tour card for 2011 by securing 4th at Q-School in December 2010 and had 4th place finishes at the Farmers Insurance Open and the Greenbrier Classic. He ranked 56th on the PGA Tour in 2012. All while proving to be one of the next top professional golfers.

Tringale qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the third consecutive season (ninth total), advancing to the BMW Championship and finishing the season No. 43 in the FedExCup standings. Marked his fourth time qualifying for the BMW Championship and best position in the final standings since the 2014-15 season. Collected four top-10s, his most in a season since 2012, and made the cut in 20 of 27 starts. 2022 SEASON ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: Finished T2 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, his fourth career runner-up on TOUR and first since the 2015 Shriners Children's Open.

https://www.pgatour.com/players/player.33419.cameron-tringale.html

Tringale's debut wearing the Boardsi logo in the Farmers Insurance Open, he tied for third. His Fedexcup rank is 14th and OWGR rank is 51. The Boardsi family looks forward to cheering Cameron on this year.

CONTACT: Lisa Williams, [email protected]

SOURCE boardsi