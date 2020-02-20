Boardspan and Trusted Services (a Temasek Management Services Company) Announce Partnership to Provide Cloud-Based Governance Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO and SINGAPORE, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardspan, Inc. and Trusted Services Pte Ld (a Temasek Management Services Company) are delighted to announce a strategic partnership. Through this partnership, Trusted Services will offer Boardspan's state-of-the-art, cloud-based board assessments, information and expertise to its clients, allowing directors to perform at the highest level with increased efficiency and effectiveness.

Trusted Services

Boardspan and Trusted Services share a vision of governance that emphasizes substance over form, prioritizes the wellbeing of the organization and its many constituents, provides for accountability and strives to balance empowerment and compliance. The Boardspan digital platform for board governance will be an ideal complement to Board.Vision and Trusted Service's leading capabilities for supporting corporate secretaries throughout the Temasek portfolio in Singapore and elsewhere in Asia.

Ong Whee Teck, CEO of Singapore-based Trusted Services, said: "Trusted Services has embarked on a journey to digitalize the boardroom, making corporate governance more effective and compliant with the Singapore Companies Act. Trusted Services is excited to partner with a like-minded partner like Boardspan to put together a holistic board solution, in line with Singapore's Smart Nation agenda."

Abby Adlerman, CEO of San Francisco-based Boardspan, said: "We're excited to partner with Trusted Services to deliver best-in-class governance tools and online expertise to Temasek portfolio company boards. The expectations for boards to be accountable and provide strong oversight are increasing on both local and global levels, and we are delighted that Boardspan brings this unprecedented level of support to directors."

About Boardspan: Boardspan (www.boardspan.com) is the market leader in advising boards of directors across all of their needs. Offering deep governance expertise, Boardspan applies a modern digital approach to board assessments, search, dashboards and education, helping boards thrive and deliver strong performance. Clients are from all sectors and include Boston Beer Company, e.l.f. Beauty, FarFetch, Gardner Denver, KKR, The Kellogg Foundation, McAfee, Mr. Cooper, Satellite Healthcare, and the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee, among others.

About Trusted Services: Trusted Services (TSV) is an established Board and AGM service provider, serving some of the most well established and prominent Singaporean enterprises. Trusted Services is a Temasek Management Services (TMS) company, a member of the Temasek ecosystem.

Over the past year, Trusted Services has embarked on a journey to digitalize the boardroom, making corporate governance more effective and compliance with the Singapore Companies Act more efficient. In line with Singapore's Smart Nation agenda that recognizes and incentivizes Singaporean companies to embark on digitalization to be globally competitive, Trusted Services is creating ripples in a traditionally manual business function. Board.Vision, Trusted Services' digital boardroom product, aims to create a digital ecosystem where manual and paper-based corporate governance and compliance processes give way to secure and real-time collaboration between business partners and regulators.

For media inquiries:

Jaspreet Kaur, Marketing Manager at Trusted Services: jaspreetkaur@trustedservices.com.sg

Kaitlin Quistgaard, SVP Content at Boardspan:

415-205-8965

234580@email4pr.com

For all other inquiries:

234580@email4pr.com

SOURCE Boardspan

