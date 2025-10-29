BOARDWALK DEVELOPMENT GROUP RANKED 45th LARGEST SELF STORAGE OPERATOR IN THE COUNTRY IN INSIDE SELF STORAGE 2025 TOP OPERATORS

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardwalk Development Group proudly announces its placement at #45 on the Inside Self Storage 2025 Top Operators List!

The Inside Self-Storage Top-Operators List ranks the industry's leading companies by total rentable square footage, spotlighting key players driving innovation and expansion. Boardwalk's standout performance is highlighted below:

45. Boardwalk Development Group

Founded: 2016

CEO/President/Owner: Rajen Sheth

Web: https://boardwalkselfstorage.com

Contact: Rajen Sheth

Email: [email protected]

Facilities owned: 19

Units owned: 10,152

Square feet owned: 2,935,179

Primary brand names owned: Boardwalk Storage

Expansion plans: Plan to buy and develop several

facilities this year.

This list is more than just rankings by total square footage; it tells the story of an industry in continued growth, highlighting shifts in ownership patterns, management strategies and market concentration shaping the sector's future. Boardwalk's inclusion underscores its pivotal role in this evolving landscape.

The 2025 Top-Operators rankings reflect tempered acquisition and development activity among the top 100 self-storage owners, with 18 reporting square-footage growth of at least 15%. Among those 18, six saw gains of at least 30%. The biggest winners were members of the 40% increase club. Boardwalk made it into this exclusive group!

No. 45, Boardwalk Development Group (68.8% increase)

The 2025 Top Operators collectively represent a record-breaking 1.5 billion net rentable square feet, with 1 billion owned, marking the second consecutive year this milestone has been surpassed.

Raj Sheth, CEO of Boardwalk, shared his enthusiasm: "This is an 18-year dream come true. This achievement reflects our team's dedication and strategic vision to deliver exceptional storage solutions. We're just getting started!"

About Boardwalk Development Group

With a distinguished 18-year history, BDG is a leading self-storage investment firm operating across the Southeastern United States. The company has consistently delivered an average gross realized IRR of 39% and an average gross realized Return on Investment (ROI) of 300% (3.0x Equity Multiple) per project. Ranked among the Top 50 self-storage developers nationwide, BDG's development portfolio exceeds $300 million.

For more information, visit www.boardwalkselfstorage.com .

Media Contact:

Amy Hutcherson

Director of Investor Relations

Boardwalk Development Group

[email protected]

404.781.9220

SOURCE Boardwalk Development Group