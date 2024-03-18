Boardwalk Names Scott Hallam President and CEO

HOUSTON, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP announced today that Stan Horton will retire as Chief Executive Officer effective June 24, 2024, after 13 years of leadership. He will continue to serve on Boardwalk's Board of Directors. Scott Hallam, currently President and Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Stan as CEO and join Boardwalk's Board of Directors.

Stan has led Boardwalk since 2011 and has been instrumental in guiding the company through significant growth and transformation, establishing it as a key player in the midstream industry.

"Being a part of the Boardwalk family has been an extraordinary privilege," said Stan. "Boardwalk is operationally and financially strong, and I am incredibly proud of our accomplishments. Scott's leadership approach aligns with our core values and culture, and I am confident that Boardwalk will continue to excel under his guidance."

Scott joined Boardwalk in September of 2023, bringing with him over two decades of upstream, midstream, and downstream experience in the natural gas industry. Prior to joining Boardwalk's leadership, Scott was a Senior Vice President at The Williams Companies, Inc. and has held various leadership roles in Operations, Commercial, Engineering, Construction, Environmental, and Safety. He currently serves on the Southern Gas Association Board of Directors where he is the Executive Board chair. Scott also serves on the Board of Trustees of the United Way of Greater Houston and on the Board of Directors of The Santiago Partnership.

Scott looks forward to building on the successful foundation that Stan has established at Boardwalk Pipelines.

"Stan's dedication to developing a culture of operational excellence and financial strength positions us well for the future," Hallam said. "This foundation is important as we embrace upcoming opportunities and challenges. I am eager to take on this new role, drawing on our team's capabilities and the strength of our operations as we continue to operate safely and reliably."

"We thank Stan for his extraordinary leadership over the past 13 years," said Jim Tisch, President and CEO of Loews. "During his tenure, Boardwalk became the operationally and financially strong business that it is today. The company has a deep bench and strong balance sheet. We are excited to work with Scott and are confident that Boardwalk will continue to excel under his leadership."

