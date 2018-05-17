Boardwalk REIT Announces Voting Results from 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders

The total number of trust units (or Class B Units of Boardwalk REIT Limited Partnership exchangeable into trust units) represented by unitholders present in person or by proxy at the meeting was 40,314,803, representing 79.31% of the Trust's outstanding trust units, on a diluted basis.

1. Election of Trustees – the following seven nominees were elected as trustees by resolution passed by a majority of the unitholders by way of a "show of hands": Scott Morrison, Gary Goodman, Arthur L. Havener, Jr., Sam Kolias, Samantha Kolias, Brian G. Robinson and Andrea M. Stephen. Management received proxies to vote for the trustees as follows:

Trustee Proxy Votes

For Percent

% Proxy Votes

Withheld Percent

% Outcome Scott Morrison 40,125,197 99.80 81,125 0.20 Carried Gary Goodman 40,124,626 99.80 81,696 0.20 Carried Arthur L. Havener, Jr. 40,059,031 99.63 147,291 0.37 Carried Sam Kolias 39,755,465 98.88 450,857 1.12 Carried Samantha Kolias-Gunn 40,078,047 99.68 128,275 0.32 Carried Brian G. Robinson 39,975,026 99.42 231,296 0.58 Carried Andrea M. Stephen 40,103,755 99.74 102,567 0.26 Carried

2. Appointment of Auditors – Deloitte LLP was reappointed as the auditor of the Trust (and the trustees were authorized to fix their remuneration) by resolution passed by a majority of the unitholders by way of a show of hands. Management received proxies to vote for the appointment of the auditor (and to authorize the trustees to fix their remuneration) as follows:

Proxy Votes For Proxy % For Proxy Votes

Withheld Percent %

Withheld Outcome 39,691,652 98.45 623,051 1.55 Carried

3. Amendments to the Declaration of Trust – The special resolution to make certain amendments to the Trust's amended and restated declaration of trust, dated May 11, 2017, to permit the Trust to use the notice and access provisions under applicable securities laws was passed as follows:

Votes For Proxy % For Votes Against Percent % Against Outcome 40,007,319 99.51 199,003 0.49 Carried

4. Executive Compensation Advisory Note – The resolution, on an advisory, non-binding basis, to accept the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the "Compensation Discussion and Analysis" section of the management information circular of the Trust dated March 31, 2018 was passed as follows:

Votes For Proxy % For Votes Against Percent % Against Outcome 39,764,047 98.90% 790,679 1.10% Carried

Corporate Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multifamily communities. Boardwalk REIT is vertically integrated and is Canada's leading owner/operator of multifamily communities with 1,700 Associates bringing Residents home to properties located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec.

Boardwalk REIT's Trust units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol BEI.UN. Additional information about Boardwalk REIT can be found on the Trust's website at www.BoardwalkREIT.com.

