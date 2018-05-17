Boardwalk REIT Announces Voting Results from 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

19:04 ET

CALGARY, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:BEI.UN) (the "Trust") announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of unitholders held on May 15, 2018 (the "Meeting"), which included the election of all the trustee nominees listed in the Trust's management information circular dated March 31, 2018.  The voting results for each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.

The total number of trust units (or Class B Units of Boardwalk REIT Limited Partnership exchangeable into trust units) represented by unitholders present in person or by proxy at the meeting was 40,314,803, representing 79.31% of the Trust's outstanding trust units, on a diluted basis.

1.       Election of Trustees – the following seven nominees were elected as trustees by resolution passed by a majority of the unitholders by way of a "show of hands":  Scott Morrison, Gary Goodman, Arthur L. Havener, Jr., Sam Kolias, Samantha Kolias, Brian G. Robinson and Andrea M. Stephen.  Management received proxies to vote for the trustees as follows:

Trustee

Proxy Votes
For

Percent
%

Proxy Votes
Withheld

Percent
%

Outcome

Scott Morrison

40,125,197

99.80

81,125

0.20

Carried

Gary Goodman

40,124,626

99.80

81,696

0.20

Carried

Arthur L. Havener, Jr.

40,059,031

99.63

147,291

0.37

Carried

Sam Kolias

39,755,465

98.88

450,857

1.12

Carried

Samantha Kolias-Gunn

40,078,047

99.68

128,275

0.32

Carried

Brian G. Robinson

39,975,026

99.42

231,296

0.58

Carried

Andrea M. Stephen

40,103,755

99.74

102,567

0.26

Carried

2.       Appointment of Auditors – Deloitte LLP was reappointed as the auditor of the Trust (and the trustees were authorized to fix their remuneration) by resolution passed by a majority of the unitholders by way of a show of hands.  Management received proxies to vote for the appointment of the auditor (and to authorize the trustees to fix their remuneration) as follows:

Proxy Votes For

Proxy % For

Proxy Votes
Withheld

Percent %
Withheld

Outcome

39,691,652

98.45

623,051

1.55

Carried

3.       Amendments to the Declaration of Trust – The special resolution to make certain amendments to the Trust's amended and restated declaration of trust, dated May 11, 2017, to permit the Trust to use the notice and access provisions under applicable securities laws was passed as follows:

Votes For

Proxy % For

Votes Against

Percent % Against

Outcome

40,007,319

99.51

199,003

0.49

Carried

4.       Executive Compensation Advisory Note – The resolution, on an advisory, non-binding basis, to accept the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the "Compensation Discussion and Analysis" section of the management information circular of the Trust dated March 31, 2018 was passed as follows:

Votes For

Proxy % For

Votes Against

Percent % Against

Outcome

39,764,047

98.90%

790,679

1.10%

Carried

