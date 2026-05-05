BOARDWALK REIT ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM 2026 ANNUAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS

CALGARY, AB, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: BEI.UN) (the "Trust" or "Boardwalk REIT") announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of unitholders held on May 4, 2026 (the "Meeting"), which included the election of all the trustee nominees listed in the Trust's management information circular dated March 20, 2026. The voting results for each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below. All resolutions other than fixing the number of Trustees were conducted by ballot.

The total number of units (or Class B Units ("LP B Units") of Boardwalk REIT Limited Partnership exchangeable into units) represented by unitholders present in person or by proxy at the meeting was 44,073,343 representing 84.35% of the Trust's outstanding units (including the LP B Units).

1. Number of Trustees – The resolution to fix the number of trustees to be elected at the Meeting at no more than seven was passed as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent Outcome 44,024,462 99.89 % 48,819 0.11 % Carried

2. Election of Trustees – The following seven nominees were elected as trustees by resolution passed by a majority of the unitholders: Andrea Goertz, Gary Goodman, James Ha, Sam Kolias, Samantha Kolias-Gunn, Scott Morrison and Brian G. Robinson. Each of the trustees received the following votes for their election:

Trustee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Outcome Andrea Goertz 34,210,778 78.11 % 9,587,190 21.89 % Carried Gary Goodman 39,863,815 91.02 % 3,934,155 8.98 % Carried James Ha 42,002,278 95.90 % 1,795,692 4.10 % Carried Sam Kolias 41,649,825 95.10 % 2,148,144 4.90 % Carried Samantha Kolias-Gunn 42,301,663 96.58 % 1,496,307 3.42 % Carried Scott Morrison 43,706,085 99.79 % 91,885 0.21 % Carried Brian G. Robinson 39,228,795 89.57 % 4,569,173 10.43 % Carried

3. Appointment of Auditors – Deloitte LLP was reappointed as the auditor of the Trust (and the trustees were authorized to fix their remuneration) by resolution passed as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Outcome 42,219,380 95.79 % 1,853,901 4.21 % Carried

4. Issuance of Unallocated Deferred Units – The issuance of unallocated deferred units under the Trust's Deferred Unit Plan was passed as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent Outcome 40,919,682 93.43 % 2,878,288 6.57 % Carried

5. Executive Compensation Advisory Vote – The resolution, on an advisory, non-binding basis, to accept the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the "Compensation Discussion and Analysis" section of the management information circular of the Trust dated March 20, 2026 was passed as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent Outcome 43,088,404 98.38 % 709,566 1.62 % Carried

CORPORATE PROFILE

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and the first choice in multi-family communities to work, invest, and call home with our Boardwalk Family Forever. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with approximately 34,000 residential suites totaling 30 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives™. Our three-tiered and distinct brands: Boardwalk Living, Boardwalk Communities, and Boardwalk Lifestyle, cater to a large diverse demographic and have evolved to capture the life cycle of all Resident Family Members. Boardwalk's disciplined approach to capital allocation, acquisition, development, purposeful re-positioning, and management of apartment communities allows the Trust to provide its brand of community across Canada creating exceptional Resident Family Member experiences. Differentiated by its peak performance culture, Boardwalk is committed to delivering exceptional service, product quality and experience to our Resident Family Members who reward us with high retention and market leading operating results, which in turn, lead to higher free cash flow and investment returns, stable monthly distributions, and value creation for all our stakeholders.

Boardwalk REIT's Trust Units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol BEI.UN. Additional information about Boardwalk REIT can be found on the Trust's website at www.bwalk.com/investors .

SOURCE Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust