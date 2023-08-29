BOARDWALKTECH ANNOUNCES AGS MEETING RESULTS

News provided by

BoardwalkTech

29 Aug, 2023, 18:00 ET

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (TSXV: BWLK), (OTCQB: BLWKF) – Boardwalktech Software Corp. ("Boardwalktech"), a leading digital ledger platform and enterprise software solutions company, is pleased to announce the results of its 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held at the offices of the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company, in Calgary Alberta on August 29, 2023. At the Meeting, all Director nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular, dated July 19, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company.

The detailed results of the voting at the Meeting were as follows:

Director

Vote type

Number of Votes

Percentage of Votes

Andrew T. Duncan

For

4,433,247

97.39 %

        Withheld

119,061

2.62 %

Charlie Glavin, CFA

For

4,382,226

96.26 %

        Withheld

170,082

3.74 %

Ganesh (Ravi) Krishnan

For

4,420,224

97.10 %

        Withheld

132,084

2.90 %

Steve Bennet

For

4,471,245

98.22 %

        Withheld

81,063

1.78 %


In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders appointed MNP LLP as auditors of the Company and approved an amendment to the Equity Incentive Plan.

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform currently used by Fortune 500 companies running mission-critical applications worldwide. Boardwalktech's digital ledger technology and its unique method of managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data is the only platform on the market today where multiple parties can effectively work on the same data simultaneously while preserving the fidelity and provenance of the data. Boardwalktech can deliver collaborative, purpose-built enterprise information management applications on any device or user interface with full integration with enterprise systems of record in a fraction of the time it takes other non-digital ledger technology-based platforms. Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at www.boardwalktech.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE BoardwalkTech

Also from this source

BOARDWALKTECH REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

BOARDWALKTECH TO ANNOUNCE FISCAL Q1 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON AUGUST 24, 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.