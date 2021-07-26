Boardwalktech Expands Sekisui Specialty Chemicals Relationship

Sales & Operations Execution Application adding new locations, products, and logistics partners

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - (TSXV: BWLK) (OTCQB: BWLKF) – Boardwalktech Software Corp. ("Boardwalktech" or the "Company"), a leading digital ledger platform and enterprise software solutions company, is pleased to announce that Sekisui Specialty Chemicals America, LLC ("SSCA"), a manufacturer of high-performance polymers, has signed an agreement to both add a new application and expand its current Sales & Operations Execution (S&OE) application for its demand, supply, and allocation planning (DSAP). This is the second application that has been developed for SSCA, with the initial contract previously announced on April 1st, 2020.

Boardwalktech successfully deployed SSCA's DSAP application on the Boardwalk Digital Ledger (BDL) platform, enabling production, sales, and operations teams to better balance demand and supply of key products across important customers and geographies. The collaborative, intelligent, automated process enables concurrent digital access and visibility, immediate reconciliation between all parties, and resulted in more effective customer fulfillment operations and ultimately improved customer satisfaction.

"Based on the current success of our use of the Boardwalktech Digital Ledger Platform, we are expanding the S&OE application which will allow us to digitally transform and automate previously manual, serial processes into collaborative, intelligent automated processes with minimal user training and rapid adoption, allowing us to implement the solution without any latency in our current processes," said Todd Templeton, Director of Strategic Planning at SSCA. "It is imperative in today's dynamic operating environment that manufacturers are able to increase visibility, alignment, and trust of our key operational processes so we can better manage our business. We believe using Boardwalktech's solution will have an immediate and noticeable positive impact on our supply chain processes."

"We are proud that SSCA has decided to expand the deployment of our Boardwalktech solutions across their global cross-functional supply chain environments including new scenario planning which will allow Sekisui to more profitably manage their business," said Andrew T. Duncan, President and CEO of Boardwalktech Software Corp. "Boardwalktech's rapid low code method of delivering supply chain solutions for planning - balancing supply, demand, production, allocation and logistics greatly improves customer fulfillment, customer satisfaction, and overall business results. Our solution will enhance SSCA's worldwide value chain to better collaborate, align, and manage real-time workflow and supply chain information allowing SSCA to make faster decisions providing rapid responses and resolutions that will deliver better results to its customers."

About Sekisui Specialty Chemical America

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals America, LLC is one of 14 subsidiaries of Sekisui America Corporation, a division of Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd, and one of the world's leading global chemical companies with Sekisui Specialty Chemicals Europe, and Sekisui Specialty Chemicals Mexico.

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform used by Fortune 500 companies running hundreds of live mission-critical applications worldwide. Boardwalktech's patented digital ledger technology and its unique method of managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data is the only platform on the market today where multiple parties can effectively work on the same data simultaneously. Boardwalktech can deliver a collaborative purpose-built enterprise information management application on any device or user interface with full integration with enterprise systems of record in a fraction of the time it takes other non-digital ledger technology-based applications.

Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. To learn more about Boardwalktech and its capabilities, please visit www.boardwalktech.com.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the Offering (including the completion of any additional tranches of the Offering) and the use of the proceeds raised under the Offering.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

An investment in securities of the Company is speculative and subject to several risks including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated May 30, 2018. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

