Boardwalktech Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

CUPERTINO, CA, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - (TSXV:BWLK,OTCQB: BWLKF) – Boardwalktech Software Corp. ("Boardwalktech" or the "Company"), a leading digital ledger platform and enterprise software solutions company, is pleased to report its financial results for the three and nine-month period ended December 31, 2019. All figures are reported in U.S. dollars ($), unless otherwise indicated. Boardwalktech's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

"In addition to a growing annual recurring revenue base that now totals $3.7 million, up 25% versus last year, we continue to implement cost savings as we shift resources towards more sales execution and further revenue expansion," said Andrew T. Duncan, Chief Executive Officer. "We remained committed to our goal of achieving profitability this Spring through the combination of accelerating our pipeline and cost savings, as we have seen significant progress in achieving this milestone this quarter by recognizing positive operating cash flow for the second consecutive quarter."

Mr. Duncan continued, "Since our last earnings release, we have seen a 35% increase in our pipeline, to over $7.1 million, as new and existing enterprise clients look to the Boardwalktech Digital Ledger Platform to migrate more enterprise applications and workflows to the cloud and a true digital environment. With our newly announced Network-of-Words technology (NOW), Boardwalktech is extending its industry leadership by enabling companies to handle, organize, and manage both structured and unstructured data and documents versus the current manual methods of email attachments, text searching PDF files, and manual queries. As a result of generating 3-5x ROI for our typical customer engagements, we anticipate continuing growth in bookings and billings as the value and strong ROI of the Boardwalktech platform is adopted by some of the largest global enterprises."

Financial Highlights:

Subsequent to the quarter:

On February 28, 2020 , completed a $500,000 debt-to-equity conversion with existing lender and investor, SQN Venture Income Fund, LP.





, completed a debt-to-equity conversion with existing lender and investor, SQN Venture Income Fund, LP. On January 13, 2020 introduced a suite of product enhancements, BW. Supply Chain Ecosystem and Network of Words (NOW) technology at National Retail Federation Show, based on newly developed technology that converges structured and unstructured data such as SQL, bill of materials, documents, videos, and images to enable multiple functional and vertically-focused customer applications, and is currently being evaluated by prospective customers

Other Operational Highlights:

On November 13, 2019 , Boardwalk began trading on OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol 'BWLKF'





, Boardwalk began trading on OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol 'BWLKF' On December 4, 2019 , a large customer in the food service sector went live with their first application BW. Sales and Operations Planning.





, a large customer in the food service sector went live with their first application BW. Sales and Operations Planning. In November, signed global contract with a $35B company who manufacturers confectionery items, pet food, and other food products for deployment of the Boardwalk Digital Ledger Platform

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform that is in use today by 26 of the Fortune 500 running over 100 live mission critical applications world-wide. This enterprise platform allows for multi-party collaboration, provenance, verification and immutable transactions on a trusted, shared, and secured private permissioned blockchain cloud service. The Boardwalktech platform allows rapid blockchain application development on any device or user interface, supporting both on/off-chain "smart contract" business logic and full integration with enterprise systems of record.

Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at www.boardwalktech.com.

